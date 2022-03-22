Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded update: Aim assist fix, Armaguerra SMG, full patch notes

Sledgehammer Games have released the Season 2 Reloaded update for Call of Duty Vanguard with a variety of changes including the long-awaited fix for Aim Assist. The update has also brought a bunch of new content featuring a weapon, an operator, and various new vehicles among other things.

The highly anticipated Season 2 Reloaded update for Vanguard is finally here and the developers have managed to address some of the raging issues that were affecting the game.

Apart from the fix for Aim Assist, several sniper rifles have been balanced so that landing those long-range shots feel even more satisfying. Additionally, a new weapon, the Armaguerra 43 is also making its way into the game as a lethal SMG.

Keep reading to find out everything that the new update has to offer in Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded.

Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded update: Fix for Aim Assist

The #Vanguard Season Two Reloaded update is available now! ✔ Aim Assist fix

✔ New SMG & Sniper Rifle Balance

✔ Kill Confirmed is back A new mode, Arms Race, is also live along with Ranked Play & Zombies updates. Get all the deets 👇https://t.co/OfZc0QjTOv — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) March 22, 2022

The Aim Assist bug which caused the feature to stop working when engaging with an enemy player received countless reports since Vanguard Season 1. Thankfully, the developers have finally worked it out and resolved the bug from recurring in Vanguard Season 2.

As the developers have revealed, the bug was getting triggered by the player visibility check feature. However, that error has been worked out and extensively tested by the devs. Having said that, you should be able to have a much better in-game experience with Aim Assist once the update hits the servers.

Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded full patch notes

Highlights

A brand new mode, Arms Race, which takes place on a new large Map, Alps

New Vehicles: Motorcycle, CD12 Transport, and Tank

A New Playable Operator, Gustavo dos Santos

New Weapon, Armaguerra 43

Ranked Play — Top 250 Skill Division & Leaderboard

New Ranked Play Rewards

Ranked Play Skill Rating Restriction & UI Updates

Zombies: New Covenants, Dedicated Server Pause, and Additional Updates

New Pro Pack, Boston Breach Team Pack, and Bundles

New Ukrainian Flag Calling Card has been added to Vanguard and Warzone. This free Calling Card is now in your inventory. Equip in the Barracks tab, under Customization.

Max 2XP Weekend to celebrate the midseason update. Increase your Operator, Player, Weapon, Clan, & Battle Pass XP. Live Mar. 25 – 28.

Multiplayer

Sniper Rifle Balance

Type 99 This one is for all of your Quickscopers out there. Faster ADS time and less sway while walking makes it ideal for high-risk, high-reward sniping. But watch out for return fire – you’re fast but not invincible!

3-Line Rifle Reliability at its finest. We decreased the flinch received when taking fire to allow players to maintain accuracy while holding a position.

Kar98K Our jack-of-all-trades Sniper Rifle. Although it was already a popular choice, we decreased its ADS time to give it a better chance in close-quarters combat to offer an alternative to the Type 99.



Stability & Performance

Stability improvements should result in better connectivity and lower rates of server disconnect errors.

Resolved a bug resulting in Dev Error 604, which was caused by being revived while a melee weapon and tactical equipment are equipped.

Scrolling through a large friends list will no longer kick the player out of the Social menu.

Resolved a bug resulting in Dev Error 5573 when using the “Ace Casual” and “Decorated” Operator Skins for Wade and Daniel.

Resolved a bug resulting in Dev Error 7272 when using the “Tooled Up” Operator Skin for Lucas.

Gameplay

Aim Assist Addressed an issue that caused Aim Assist to erratically deactivate while engaging an enemy player.

Destruction Addressed an issue that allowed enemy nameplates to be seen through surfaces in various situations.

Progression Addressed an issue that prevented players from earning XP for some Operators. Addressed an issue that caused the “Hello There” Trophy to not be awarded upon joining a Clan.



Maps

Berlin Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Train Yard.

Bocage Players will no longer spawn in the sight of enemies near the Water Wheel in Assault pacing Free-for-All.

Casablanca Players will no longer spawn in the sight of enemies near the Hotel in Free-for-All Addressed an issue that prevented the Patrol capture point from progressing near the Bridge.

Castle Addressed exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations in the Courtyard and Garden.

Desert Siege Addressed exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Destroyed House, Train Station, and Courtyard. Improved collision to prevent players from obstructing the view of their character near the Trench, Ammo Dump, and Destroyed House. Improved collision to prevent an unintended line of sight near the Train Station.

Dome Adjusted spawns to prevent players from facing interior walls upon respawn. Improved spawn logic to avoid spawning players in locations where a teammate was recently killed.

Gavutu Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach an unintended location near the Arched Rock.

Gondola Corrected lighting that caused a blue tint to be applied to the environment in certain locations. Adjusted the capture point in Control to prevent players from capturing it from an unintended location near the Fire Watch Tower.

Oasis Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach an unintended location near Ruins East.

Paradise Improved spawn logic to avoid spawning players near enemies in Team Deathmatch. Players will no longer spawn in the sight of enemies on the Cliff Path. Improved collision in several locations to prevent players from obstructing the view of their character. Improved the pathing of the capture point in Patrol.

Radar Addressed an issue that caused players to spawn out of bounds in Patrol. Improved the pathing of the capture point in Patrol..

Sub Pens Addressed an issue that caused players to spawn out of bounds near the Utility Room in Team Deathmatch. Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Dry Docks.



Modes

Kill Confirmed Addressed an issue that caused server disconnect errors. Kill Confirmed has returned to the quickplay filter and featured playlist rotations.



Operators

Thomas (Yeti) Thomas’s Date of Birth has been corrected in his Operator Bio.

Halima (Hellhounds) Halima will no longer be invisible during her Highlight Intro.



Weapons

NEW: Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) Very high rate-of-fire SMG. Effective at short to medium range engagements. Unlock the Armaguerra 43 through an SMG-based challenge or via Store Bundle.

Sten (Submachine Gun) Stock attachments will no longer display incorrect textures.

Welgun (Submachine Gun) In Gunsmith, ammo attachments that decrease reload quickness will now properly communicate this change.

KG M40 (Light Machine Gun) Addressed an issue where the firing audio would not be affected by suppression attachments.

Type 99 (Sniper Rifle) Decreased ADS time from 498ms to 400ms (-20%). Decreased weapon sway while walking by 80%.

3-Line Rifle (Sniper Rifle) Decreased weapon sway while walking by 50%. Decreased flinch intensity by 50%.

Kar98k (Sniper Rifle) Decreased ADS time from 595ms to 500ms (-16%).

Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles Decreased flinch intensity by 30%. This change does not apply to the SVT-40, 3-Line Rifle, or Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle.



Attachments

Shiraishi Short Barrel (Type 99) Decreased ADS time multiplier from -10% to -5% (-50%).

Empress 514mm F01 (3-Line Rifle) Decreased over-penetration range from 40m to 15m (-63%).



Killstreaks

Ball Turret Gunner (12 Kills) Ball Turret Gunner usage is now properly tracked in the Barracks and on the scoreboard.



User Interface & Experience

Improvements Added subtitles when previewing Operator Quips.



Bug Fixes Barracks Addressed an issue that prevented players who reached Level 1,000 in Season One from entering the Barracks menu. Accessibility Added the Menu Readability option to the Settings > Interface menu. Social An error will no longer be displayed when attempting to view the Social tab in the Clans menu. Addressed an issue where the View Invite prompt would not function as intended. After Action Report Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard tab was missing from the After Action Report. Customization Completionist camos will now properly display current progress. Calling Card Frames, Titles, and Killcam Themes can now be unequipped.



Bundles & Cosmetic Fixes

Blueprints The “Shootout” and “Pawn Shop Special” Top Break Blueprints will now use the correct models for barrel, trigger action, magazine, and optic attachments. The “Imperator” and “Run It Back” BAR Blueprints will now use the correct models for the CGC 27” 2B and Chariot 18” Rapid barrel attachment. Adjusted the positioning of the ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope on the “Ymir Curse” Volkssturmgewehr Blueprint. Addressed an issue that caused the iron sights to be obstructed when the optic attachment was removed from the “Wasp” RATT Blueprint. Fire Tracers will now be properly displayed when using the “Helm of Darkness” and “Blacksmith” Blueprints. The Welgun Submachine Gun is now unlocked upon purchase of the “Heliox” Blueprint.

Other Items Padmavati will no longer be invisible during her Highlight Intro when using the “Astrakhan” Operator Skin. Addressed an issue that caused the camera to go out of bounds when using the “Trifecta” Highlight Intro. Corrected the audio that is played when using the “Quicker They Fall”, “Asshole”, and “Badass” Operator Quips. Several issues with Watches have been resolved including placement, invisibility, and animation. Fixed the alignment of several Weapon Charms. Corrected the alignment of Thomas’ cigar when previewing the “Smoked Out” Highlight Intro. Corrected the alignment of Halima’s bottle when previewing the “Nice Shot” Highlight Intro.



Ranked Play

Top 250

Skill Division New 8th Skill Division added above Challenger to feature the 250 highest-ranked players in the world.

Leaderboard New Top 250 Leaderboard added to track the top players in Ranked Play, visible to all players in-game.



New Rewards

New Season Two Ranked Play rewards can be earned by completing Win Challenges and earning Ladder Placements. Each new season of Ranked Play will introduce a new set of Season Rewards. Season Two rewards can only be earned in Season Two. All rewards can be used in both Vanguard and Warzone once unlocked.

Season Two Rewards: Two “Pro Issue” Weapon Blueprints Two Weapon Camos: “Season Two Ladder Champion” & “Season Two Ranked Veteran” Two Charms: “I Got Bomb” & “Mano-a-Mano” “Don’t Be Salty” Spray “Season Two Competitor” Sticker

Skill Division Rewards: Exclusive “Ranked Legend” Solange Operator Skin awarded for winning 25 games in the Master Skill Division or higher Animated Emblem awarded at the end of the season based on the player’s final Skill Division Each Skill Division has a Charm that can be earned by winning 10 games in that Skill Division



Expanded Party Skill Restrictions

Players in Master & Challenger can now form parties with players up to one adjacent Skill Division away (previously only within 500 SR).

Players in Elite can now form parties with players up to two adjacent Skill Divisions away (previously only within 1,000 SR).

Players below Elite can continue to party up without restrictions, and can now party with players who haven’t yet completed their Seasonal Skill Evaluation matches.

Party Restriction rules are now determined by the highest Skill Division represented in the party.

Players are now less likely to get matched with other players who are outside of their current Party Skill Restrictions.

UI Updates

My Career & Rewards Added new My Career & Rewards menu, where players can access their Rank, Rewards, and Skill Division screens for additional information. Rewards Screen: Preview your Season Two & Skill Division Rewards and track your progress toward your next unlock. Skill Division Screen: See where you stack up in the Skill Divisions with information on your current Skill Division, as well as your progress toward your next Tier promotion.

Progression The player’s current Rank number is now displayed above their Rank Icon in the Ranked Play lobby. Players without a Rank will now appear as Unranked. XP and Weapon XP summary screens are no longer shown after Ranked Play matches.

Ladder Events The Ladder screen now defaults to the player’s current position when opened. Stars for previously earned Ranks now correctly appear as filled in on the Ranks screen. Ranks 10-29 now display the correct number of Stars needed on the Ranks screen.

Restrictions Create-a-Class, Killstreaks, and Field Upgrades menus now correctly display all restricted Ranked Play content as restricted. These restricted items can no longer appear to be equipped to Ranked Play loadouts.

How to Play Menu Maps & Modes tab now displays accurate Ranked Play maps. Added information about Victory Flames to the Ladder Events tab.

General Addressed an issue that was causing the player’s Operator to occasionally not appear in the Ranked Play menu. Addressed an issue where players in their 5 Skill Evaluation matches would occasionally appear as being already placed in a Skill Division in some locations.



Rank Progression

Increased the number of Stars earned for each Ladder Placement to make progression through the 50 Ranks slightly faster: 1st Place = 7 Stars (previously 5) Top 5 = 6 Stars (previously 4) Top 10 = 5 Stars (previously 3) Top 25 = 3 Stars (previously 2) Remaining players = 2 Stars (previously 1)



Disconnect Penalties

The first player to disconnect or quit a Ranked Play match in progress will receive a timed suspension from Ranked Play matchmaking, with increased suspension durations for repeat offenders.

Players receive SR and Ladder Point penalties if they quit or disconnect from a match in progress. These penalties are applied after their next completed match.

The first player to disconnect from the match receives a larger penalty than players who disconnect afterward.

Match Cancelation

Players will now see “Match Canceled” whenever a match is canceled due to uneven teams.

MVP Voting no longer displays after a match that was canceled after it started.

General

Addressed an issue where players would occasionally not earn SR for a win after the entire enemy team had quit.

Resolved Dev Error 5476, which was occasionally displayed for some players when trying to access Ranked Play from the main menu.

Addressed an issue where players could be automatically returned to the Lobby when scrolling on the Ladder screen.

Addressed an issue that was causing a small number of players to have empty Ranked Play classes and no ability to create Custom Classes.

Zombies

Dedicated Server Pause

Server Pause implemented for players in Solo and single-player Private matches on dedicated servers.

Players can pause for up to 2 hours collectively per match and can continue to pause indefinitely in Offline/Local matches.

Inactivity Timer

Inactivity kick timer extended for players in Public matches.

New Covenants

Two new abilities with three rarities added to the Altar of Covenants: Critical Expertise Non-critical hits have a chance to become critical hits. Critical kills with Death Blow equipped will return ammo. Rare: Non-critical hits have a 10% chance to be critical. Epic: Non-critical hits have a 20% chance to be critical. Legendary: Non-critical hits have a 30% chance to crit for 50% bonus damage. Explosives Expert Your explosions do more damage to the enemy and less damage to you. Splatterfest & Energy Mine explosion damage is increased. Ray Gun splash damage is not affected. Rare: Your explosions do 50% more damage to the enemy and 50% less damage to you. Epic: Your explosions do 75% more damage to the enemy and 75% less damage to you. Legendary: Your explosions do 100% more damage to the enemy and 100% less damage to you.



Maps

“Terra Maledicta” Addressed multiple issues where zombies could spawn in unintended locations. Addressed multiple issues where zombie corpses could fall through the floor. Addressed an issue where the Ray Gun could still be seen floating in space after acquiring it via Side Quest.

General Closed various exploits in “Terra Maledicta” and “Der Anfang.”



Objectives

Sacrifice Sacrifice Objective now available in all maps.



Wonder Weapons

Decimator Shield Reduced the Decimator Blast ability cooldown from 90 seconds to 60 seconds.

Ray Gun Addressed an issue where the Ray Gun was not always used when the player was downed if they had it equipped.



Weapons

Weapon Blueprints with custom visual effects will no longer lose these custom effects when upgraded at the Pack-a-Punch Machine.

Addressed an issue where players were not receiving Butcher Medals when getting five rapid kills with certain melee weapons.

Enemies

Addressed an issue where Brain Rot-controlled zombies were not attacking Strumkreigers and Zaballa the Deceiver.

Addressed an issue where Zaballa the Deceiver could fail to path to and attack players in some instances.

Addressed an issue where the Sturmkrieger’s weapon could clip into its body during stun animations.

Season Challenges

Adjusted one of the Season Two Zombies Challenges to be completable with 75 Molotov kills.

Sprays

Addressed an issue where visual effects were not displaying correctly when using sprays in Zombies.

Stability

Fixed various stability issues related to Zaballa the Deceiver, Sturmkriegers, and Artifacts.

Campaign

Bug Fixes