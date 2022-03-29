When is Call of Duty Vanguard’s free access? Start date & how to play

Activision and Sledgehammer Games occasionally host free access periods that allow new players to try the Call of Duty Vanguard, but when is the next trial?

Season 2 Reloaded has kicked off in Call of Duty Vanguard and it has introduced the Armaguerra 43 SMG, a fresh 12v12 mode, and of course, new vehicles to the game.

While this is exciting for existing owners of the title, new players can often be put off by Vanguard’s upfront cost and instead turn to Warzone.

Well, in the hopes of bringing in new recruits to Vanguard’s community, the devs hold free trial periods after major updates that give new players a chance to try before they buy.

Of course, these free access periods don’t come around very often, so when is the next one set to start?

Call of Duty Vanguard free trial start date

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s next free access period starts on March 30 and will last for a total of two weeks ending on April 13, 2022.

During this time, new players will be able to access all of the new Season 2 Reloaded content and start leveling up their weapons.

How to download the Call of Duty: Vanguard free trial

CoD Vanguard’s two-week free trial access is available on all platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

To download the free access to Vanguard, console players will first need to head to the store. From here search for Call of Duty: Vanguard free access, where an option to download the trial will be available.

For PC players, an option to download and play for free will be in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s section on the Battle.net client.

Once downloaded, players will have access to the entirety of Vanguard’s multiplayer.

Remember it’s only for a limited time, so use your time wisely and get the most out of the free trial. Once you’re in, be sure to check out some of our guides!

