Call of Duty Vanguard Nov 17 update patch notes: Shipment, weapon & Zombies changes

The Call of Duty: Vanguard November 17 update is finally bringing Shipment to the live playlists as well as implementing an array of changes to issues with Zombies mode and weapon camos.

Sledgehammer Games (SHG) have already released a number of patches in the brief time Vanguard has been out. The devs have been quick to address some of the issues that CoD players find.

The patch notes for these updates aren’t exactly extensive, but they generally aim to address some of the burgeoning problems that pop up in Vanguard.

This time around, Sledgehammer is introducing a fan-favorite map to the fold and a fix to a problem that prevented PlayStation 5 players from accessing Vanguard at all.

Vanguard Shipment

Shipment has launched in CoD Vanguard on November 17 in public matches ahead of the free access weekend planned for the game.

Sledgehammer are reintroducing the popular map that’s been shelved since Modern Warfare 2019. The chaotic map provides nonstop action in a really tight space and is the go-to locale for many 1v1 challenges.

The free Vanguard weekend is going to invite a ton of players to try out the game, making it the perfect time to bring back one of CoD’s classic maps.

Vanguard PlayStation 5 storage bug

The patch also addressed an issue for PlayStation 5 players who couldn’t access Call of Duty: Vanguard without enough storage space in their console.

If the player had less than 40 gigabytes free on their PS5, then Vanguard wouldn’t start up at all. People started raising the issue with SHG, who are now implementing a fix that will hopefully solve the problem.

SHG are still monitoring Vanguard and community feedback for its next batch of fixes in the face of “pay-to-win” Blueprints among others.

Take a look at the complete patch notes below, courtesy of SHG.

Call of Duty Vanguard Nov 17 patch notes

Maps:

Shipment now available in public matches

Global

PS5 – Resolved issue where players could not start up Vanguard if they had less than 40gb of space available

Weapons

Fixed bug preventing players from equipping camos

Players can no longer equip camos they do not own

Clans

Fixed issue where Clan Members would crash when attempting to send a clan invite

Progression

Corrected inconsistencies for Next Unlock in the Operators Tab

Zombies

Scoreboard

Addressed an issue where players could not view the Scoreboard after dying or after Exfil.

UI

Addressed an issue where players could not view Armor Health in the HUD.

Objectives