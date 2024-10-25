Best LW3A1 Frostline loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks, more

The LW3A1 Frostline is the first Sniper Rifle you get in Black Ops 6, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an absolute monster with the right loadout.

Black Ops 6’s maps are fairly small compared to other entries in the series. However, there’s still plenty of spots that are perfect for sniping, and if you prefer to pick off enemies from a distance, the LW3A1 Frostline is a deadly option that’s not to be slept on.

Article continues after ad

But before you start clicking heads, here’s the best LW3A1 Frostline loadout to run, complete with the meta attachments and Perks.

Best LW3A1 Frostline Black Ops 6 loadout

Dexerto / Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake

Muzzle Brake Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Laser: Target Laser

Target Laser Stock: Combat Stock

Combat Stock Magazine: Fast Mag I

Fast Mag I Stock Pad: Ranger Pad

Ranger Pad Comb: Quickdraw Riser

Quickdraw Riser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Our best LW3A1 Frostline loadout focuses on making it faster and snappier to use, but with the help of the Gunfighter Wildcard we can also use some extra attachments to ensure we don’t sacrifice its long-range power.

The Quickdraw Riser drastically reduces the ADS speed, ensuring you can always get a shot off quickly, which is crucial on the smaller maps. This is also helped by Fast Mag I, as well as reducing how long it takes to reload.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Then, the Combat Stock and Ranger Pad buff your overall movement speed to let you tear around the map. In a game where the maps are generally quite small, you’ll find yourself running around rather than sitting back sniping, so these attachments give you the speed you need.

But there are also games where you’ll want to set up a sniper’s rest and pick players off. This is where the Long Barrel comes into play, as it increases the Frostline’s damage range to give it maximum impact.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the combination of the Target Laser and Muzzle Brake keep the recoil and flinch in check, allowing you to land shots consistently even if you’re hit first.

Best LW3A1 Frostline class: Perks & Equipment

Dexerto / Activision

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Lethal: Throwing Axe

Throwing Axe Tactical Equipment: Smoke

The best loadout is nothing without Perks and Equipment, and I recommend starting with Ghost to keep you hidden from enemy UAVs. Then, Fast Hands lets you quickly switch to your sidearm if you run out of ammo and need to escape a tricky situation.

Article continues after ad

The Frostline is pretty heavy compared to other guns in Black Ops 6, but Double Time buffs your sprint speed and duration so you shouldn’t feel too weighed down. We’ve then added the Gunfighter Wildcard so you can equip the three extra attachments we mentioned earlier.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to Equipment, the Throwing Axe offers you the chance to score a quick kill if you’re accurate enough, while the Smoke can provide cover if you want to make a break for it.

LW3A1 Frostline pros and cons

PROS CONS One-shot kill to the chest or above Lacks mobility without attachments Very accurate Bolt-action fire rate Good for quickscoping

Although the LW3A1 Frostline is a solid sniper in Black Ops 6, it’s arguably the worst in the category overall. While the SVD lacks the power of the Frostline, its semi-auto fire rate is much more forgiving, while also feeling much lighter to use.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the LR 7.62, another bolt-action rifle, matches it in terms of damage but has much less recoil. So, while this is a great place to start, you’ll want to move on once you’ve unlocked the other two Sniper Rifles on offer.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock LW3A1 Frostline

The LW3A1 Frostline is unlocked at Level 4 in Black Ops 6, at the same time you gain access to custom loadouts. This should only take a couple of games if you’re racking up plenty of kills and playing the objective.

Article continues after ad

But if you want to get there as quickly as possible, be sure to check out our guide on how to level up fast.

Best LW3A1 Frostline alternative in Black Ops 6

If the LW3A1 Frostline isn’t cutting it, then you can’t go wrong with the LR 7.62. Not only does it have just as much power, but it’s also much easier to use thanks to its lower recoil.

Now that you’re armed with the ideal loadout, make sure you’re also running the best audio settings and controller setup to give you the possible chance of victory in Black Ops 6.