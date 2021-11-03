Aydan’s QBZ Warzone loadout could change SMG meta

Warzone’s QBZ may not be the first weapon you think of when picking an SMG loadout, but this assault rifle is capable of dishing out huge amounts of damage, especially when you’re using Aydan’s loadout.

The QBZ is one of the most underrated weapons in Warzone. While it sits on the lower end of the game’s pick rate, that doesn’t mean this gun should be overlooked. In fact, Aydan recently demonstrated just how lethal the QBZ could be with his SMG-style loadout.

Whether you’re tired of using the popular OTs 9 and MAC-10 SMGs or just wish to utilize less popular weapons, then Aydan’s underrated QBZ loadout is a perfect choice. When kitted out with the attachments below, the QBZ can quickly tear through multiple enemies with incredible speed.

Aydan’s QBZ Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Raider Stock

Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Aydan’s QBZ loadout is tailored around maximizing the AR’s mobility, making it incredibly quick in close-quarter firefights. Just like most Black Ops Cold War SMG loadouts, Aydan has utilized the Agency Suppressor and Tiger Team Spotlight.

The Agency Suppressor boosts the gun’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and suppresses the QBZ’s shots. Adding to this is the Tiger Team Spotlight, which bolsters your movement speed and enables you to compete against the meta SMG loadouts.

In order to heighten the QBZ’s speed even further, Aydan has attached the Raider Stock. This attachment heightens your sprint to fire speed and strafe speed, giving you the ability to aggressively rush down your foes before they even know what hits them.

Combine this with the fast ADS time granted from the Serpent Wrap and you have an underrated AR pick that is perfect for close-quarter firefights. Lastly, the 45 Rnd Drum ensures you have plenty of ammo without having to constantly duck out of combat to reload.

Make sure you give this underrated QBZ pick a go and take a look at our other Warzone loadouts to help increase your KD in Verdansk:

