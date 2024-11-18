Fastest-killing Warzone loadout “melts” the competition at all ranges

The arrival of Black Ops 6 weapons in Warzone has blown the meta wide open, but this CoD expert WhosImmortal has revealed the combination of weapons you need to achieve the best TTK.

Warzone Season 1 has arrived, and the game is finally integrated fully with BO6. This means that the full lineup of weapons from Treyarch’s latest multiplayer can now be used on Urzikstan and Area 99, along with the MW2 and MW3 guns.

With over 150 options to choose from, knowing which are best is no easy task. Luckily, Warzone guru WhosImmortal has revealed which two outgun all the rest in terms of TTK.

In his November 17 video, he broke down the stats of every meta gun and found that the AK-74 is the most reliable for mid to long-range. Its time to kill was virtually identical to the AMES-85 and AS Val up to around 35 meters, but its drop-off is much less severe, making it the most consistent all the way up to 60 meters.

When comes to a close-range option, matters were much more cut and dry. The Jackal PDW kills nearly half a second quicker than its nearest rival, the Saug, up to 12 meters. Then, it remains neck and neck with the likes of the KSV all the way to 20 meters, which is where most close-range encounters will take place.

So, according to the numbers, the AK-74 and Jackal PDW is comfortably the fastest-killing loadout in the new era of Warzone. Check out WhoImmortal’s setup for both below:

AK-74

Optic : Jason Armory 2X

: Jason Armory 2X Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Magazine 2

: Extended Magazine 2 Fire Mod: 5.45x39mm Overpressured

Jackal PDW

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag 2

: Extended Mag 2 Stock: Balanced Stock

Of course, in order to run these two together, you’ll need to use the Overkill Wildcard. But WhosImmortal claims it’s more than worth it, as they “absolutely melt” as a partnership and ensure that you can’t be outgunned at any range if you’re landing your shots consistently.

The meta is likely to evolve as more updates and new weapons are rolled out, but for Season 1, at least, you can’t go wrong with the AK-74 and Jackal PDW.