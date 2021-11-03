Modern Warfare 2 leaker shares returning maps: Shipment, Terminal, Favela, more

Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly next on the calendar as Call of Duty’s 2022 reboot is rumored to feature a number of fan favorite maps from the 2009 classic.

Modern Warfare 2 – the upcoming CoD set for 2022, not the original game of the same name – seemingly had a ton of information spill out online. Leaks suggest the campaign will be “brutally realistic,” even going so far as to compare it to Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

On the Warzone front, the 2022 battle royale update will allegedly feature a number of familiar maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. With that in mind, it’s also been suggested these recreations will feature elsewhere in the upcoming title.

From Terminal to Favela, Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly set to bring a number of extremely popular maps back into the mix when it arrives next year.

Returning Maps

⁃Favela

⁃Terminal

⁃Highrise

⁃Shipment

⁃Quarry — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 2, 2021

While many maps are often cycled back every few years, a good amount of MW2 classics haven’t seen the light of day again since their initial release.

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is set to change that, according to CoD leaker ‘RalphsValve.’ Five original maps are reportedly locked in for modern remakes in next year’s release.

Favela, Terminal, Highrise, Shipment, and Quarry round out the list. Of note, many names here were also outlined in an earlier report hinting at old locations to be featured in the next Warzone map.

For the likes of Highrise and Quarry, these two maps haven’t appeared in a mainline CoD entry since the original MW2 in 2009.

There’s no telling if these will be identical to their original layouts, or touched up slightly in line with recent remakes in the Black Ops series.

It’s also worth taking everything here with a grain of salt for the time being. Given we’re still more than a year out from the next CoD and this year’s Vanguard not even out, there’s a good chance things change in development.