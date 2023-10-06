All Warzone MW3 maps: Battle royale, Resurgence, more

Warzone is receiving a major update at the tail end of 2023, as the launch of Modern Warfare 3 brings a whole new field of play to the Call of Duty ecosystem. This includes a whole new battle royale map and significant movement changes, among other things, but which maps will be in the game when it comes out?

At COD Next, Activision revealed both Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and the brand new Warzone experience that players will get to hop into after the mainline game comes out on November 10, 2023.

Not only did players get to see how the new map, Urzikstan, plays, but there was some huge news regarding which maps would be playable in Warzone at launch — as well as some classics coming back in the new year.

Here’s everything we know.

Contents

MW3 Warzone launch maps

At launch, MW3’s Warzone integration will have the battle royale, resurgence, and Plunder modes across three maps. Those maps will be:

Urzikstan

Vondel

Ashika Island

The game will launch with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3, so expect these maps and modes to be playable in early to mid-December.

Activision Urzikstan is going to be an original large-scale map in Warzone.

Old Warzone maps returning

Not only are the three maps above going to be in the new Warzone, but there will be more to come down the line — including two classic maps that Warzone 1 players will love.

As promised during COD Next, in 2024, Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep will make their grand returns to the Call of Duty battle royale, though details on their returns are scarce right now.

Will Verdansk come back?

At the time of writing, there has been no suggestion that Verdansk will come back to Warzone, though it will be available in Warzone Mobile, alongside Rebirth Island.

Many players have speculated that since a number of Campaign missions will have Verdansk locations, and they have been seen in some of the art and trailers from the game, that the developers must be gearing up to re-introduce Verdansk at a later date.

That’s everything we know about the next iteration of Warzone and its maps so far, and it certainly sounds like players will have plenty of options over the coming months.

