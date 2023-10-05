Modern Warfare 3 announces long-awaited return of Rebirth Island & Fortune’s Keep in Warzone

Raven Software shocked Warzone fans at Call of Duty Next by announcing the return of Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep in Modern Warfare 3. Here is everything you need to know about both fan-favorite maps coming back.

COD Next provided fans with a first look at Warzone’s latest map, Urzikstan. It will be the fourth large-scale map in Warzone history, following Verdansk, Caldera, and Al Mazrah. Most notably, the map does away with large open areas and instead features a dense urban setting.

However, Urzistan is not the only map coming to Warzone in Modern Warfare 3. The upcoming battle royale title carries over Ashika Island and Vondel from MW2. As for competitive action, Raven Software Senior Creative Director Ted Timmins confirmed at COD Next that the battle royale will receive Ranked Play mode in early 2024.

And just when we thought that was all, Timmins dropped a bombshell and announced the return of Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep to Warzone in Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Fortune’s Map did wonders for Warzone when the map launched.

Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep make triumphant return in Modern Warfare 3

CharlieIntel reported: “Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island will return in Call of Duty Warzone in 2024.”

The Call of Duty insider added that Fortune’s Keep returns first in early 2024, while Rebirth Island comes back later in 2024.

Fortune’s Keep was primarily developed by High Moon Studios and launched in June 2022. The small-scale Resurgence map made a very strong first impression on players but only stayed in the map rotation until WZ2 launched in November 2023.

As for Rebirth Island, the fan-favorite Resurgence map launched in 2020 and also remained active until WZ2 was released.

Four Resurgence maps at once will inevitably create some challenges for the devs. As we saw during COD Vanguard, Raven Software controversially rotated between Rebirth Island Fortune’s Keep. Community members slammed the decision to constantly and temporarily remove maps.

Raven Software heard the criticism loud and clear and introduced a new system in WZ2 that rotated through Vondel and Ashika Island in 15-minute intervals rather than on a daily basis.

Having four maps at once is obviously a much more difficult task to manage, so it will be interesting to see how the devs respond this time around.

In the meantime, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 Warzone coverage.