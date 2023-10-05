Warzone in MW3: New map, major gameplay changes, nuke, more

The launch of Modern Warfare 3 is due to bring a number of huge changes to Warzone battle royale, including a new map, perk and loadout changes and some significant quality of life updates. Here’s everything we know.

COD Next took place on October 4, 2023, giving players their first look at what to expect from the upcoming Call of Duty title and everything that comes with it.

Of course, one huge facet that millions of players will be interested in is Warzone. When it first launched in 2020 it became one of the biggest games in the world, but has slowly started to whittle in popularity over time, with many players frustrated by the launch of Warzone 2 in 2022.

This year, there will be major changes once again, as the game changes to welcome in Modern Warfare 3. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Contents

New Warzone map: Urzikstan

The new Warzone map is going to be Urzikstan, which is set to make the 11 POIs more connected, promising improved rotation and cover and heavily inspired by the nostalgic elements of the game that have made players so excited for Modern Warfare 3.

Urzikstan will be replacing Al Mazrah in the game, joining small-scale Resurgence maps Ashika Island and Vondel.

All Warzone maps and modes in MW3

As mentioned, Warzone will feature Urzikstan as the main battle royale map, as well as Ashika Island and Vondel from the current iteration of Warzone.

The game is expected to have battle royale, resurgence, and Plunder in Season 1.

What will MW3 Warzone movement be like?

Warzone movement will emulate that of Modern Warfare 3, which is expected to be slightly faster and more fluid than its predecessor.

It will be somewhat of a throwback to the movement that was so beloved in Modern Warfare (2019), that players have claimed increases the skill gap and makes it more enjoyable, including stims to increase movement speed and improvements to traversal and mantling.

Will Warzone have Ranked?

Warzone is expected to have Ranked Play once again when the new iteration drops, though it won’t be there at launch.

The current timeline for Warzone ranked is some time in 2024, so it could be shortly after launch.

Perk & loadout changes

The current perk and loadout system will continue in after Modern Warfare 3 launches, though there will be some slight tweaks.

For example, Combat Scout will be returning, and Ghost will require players to be moving to be activated. There will also be three new perks. They are:

Shrouded – Smoke grenade dropped when downed

Irradiated – Move faster and take less damage in the gas.

Resolute – Increased movement when damaged

Gameplay changes

There will be new tacticals and lethals in Warzone, as well as killstreaks, integrated in from Modern Warfare 3. The Big Game Bounty contract also returns.

There will be some mobility changes in the new Warzone, with Ziplines providing additional rotation, and redeploy drones coming back with more movement.

Warzone will also feature a controllable train that you can use the handbrake in, reverse, or move at full speed, offering a slightly enhanced mobility option.

Will there be a new Gulag in MW3 Warzone?

Yes, there will be a new Gulag in Warzone when the new integration launches. It will be 1v1 with a simple 3-lane layout, though there will also be a night-vision version, with a random chance of getting either the day or night-time gulag.

Will there be a nuke in MW3 Warzone?

Yes, there will be a nuke in the new iteration of Warzone after the Modern Warfare 3 integration, though the Champion’s Quest will work slightly differently.

In the new game, if you kill and team wipe the team with the Champions Quest contract, they drop the contract and it can be stolen — allowing you to earn a nuke without getting 5 consecutive match wins.

Quality of life updates

Players can expect the continuation of the current health system, with HP up to 150. The pacing should be faster, too, with adjustments in circle closing time and size.

Players will also have the ability to manually equip Gas Masks, providing a bit more freedom over how you play in the gas. One tweak of note is that players will always be armed with a pistol while swimming, enhancing their survivability in aquatic situations.

There are also changes coming to Contracts, with different rewards and making them easier to find, a complaint that was common after the Warzone 2 integration.

The next iteration of Warzone is expected to launch on December 5, 2023.

