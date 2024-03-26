Rebirth Island could be ‘ruined’ by one big change in Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty fans are begging the Warzone devs to not “ruin” Rebirth Island now that they’ve finally revealed when the small battle royale map will make a return.

Warzone has had a few different maps over the last few years, and it’s a close fight between Verdansk and Rebirth Island as to what is the most popular map.

Even though both maps have been missing for quite some time, being replaced by the likes of Al-Mazrah, Uzbekistan, Ashika ISland, and Vondel, they have been confirmed to return in Modern Warfare 3’s integration with the battle royale.

Rebirth, the smaller of the two, is first up as the devs have finally confirmed that the Alcatraz Island-inspired map will be returning on April 3 – the same day that Season 3 finally launches.

Even though the early images of the map suggest that nothing has changed, players are still concerned that Rebirth will be ‘ruined’ like Fortune’s Keep, after the devs decided to make sweeping changes to the Resurgence map earlier this year.

“The less they change, the better,” one player said. “Please don’t ruin it Activision,” another added. “This gives me hope they haven’t butchered it. Hope it plays the same or at least similar,” another commented.

Others noted that the swimming mechanics that now play a big part in Warzone will be the downfall of things.

“Swim mechanic will ruin this map. Final circles will be ruined with Aquaman playing Finding Nemo,” said one. “The swimming is so dumb I wish they’d just turn it off for this map,” another added.

As noted, there haven’t been any changes actually revealed yet as we’re just dealing with teaser images for now.

However, it wouldn’t be a shock to see some changes incorporated. It just remains to be seen if they’ll be as ruinous to Rebirth as some fans fear.