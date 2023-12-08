Warzone to bring back Verdansk in Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2024

Treyarch will be bringing Verdansk back to Warzone with their Call of Duty title releasing in the fall of 2024.

Warzone has taken over the CoD scene by giving players a different experience from its multiplayer mode-based counterpart. Released alongside Modern Warfare in 2019, Warzone was first shaped around Verdansk.

Verdansk was removed from Warzone in 2021 and replaced by Caldera. This coincided with the release of CoD Vangaurd’s Season 1 update. Warzone has gone through four maps, with the current one being Urzikstan, which was brought with Modern Warfare 3.

Despite multiple map iterations, Warzone fans still have Verdansk in mind. Fans of the franchise have called for Verdansk to return and have shamed the maps that came after. Now, Warzone fans will be able to enjoy Verdansk again when Treyarch takes the wheel in 2024.

Treyarch answers fans’ pleads to bring back Verdansk

Verdansk will be brought back at the hands of Treyarch, who are responsible for the famous Black Ops franchise. They had their hand in shaping Warzone during the development of Black Ops Cold War before it was replaced when Vanguard was introduced.

In addition to Verdansk returning to Warzone according to the reports above, the next CoD title has also recieved a name. Treyarch will be continuing it’s Black Ops streak by releasing Black Ops Gulf War at the end of next year. It will have been two years since Treyarch last developed a CoD title.