All POIs in new MW3 Warzone map Urzikstan

In December, Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 will start and with it, a whole new Warzone battle royale experience will be born. Urzikstan will replace Al Mazrah as the primary map in the game, as some huge changes are set to take place. With a nostalgia-heavy feel, here are all 11 Points of Interest in Urzikstan.

Urzikstan is going to be one of three maps in Warzone after the new integration, joined by current small Resurgence maps Ashika Island and Vondel.

It will be the fourth large-scale map in Warzone history, following Verdansk, Caldera, and Al Mazrah, each of which have represented huge changes and new eras in Call of Duty BR.

Fans are already excited about Modern Warfare 3, which is set to feature all 16 classic MW2 (2009) maps remastered for the current day, especially with the huge movement changes that look set to bring gameplay back to the beloved style commonly seen in Verdansk and Caldera.

But what are the locations that will feature in Urzikstan?

Warzone Urzikstan POIs

Here is the full list of POIs in Urzikstan, as revealed at COD Next on October 5.

Levin Resort

Popov Power

Orlov Military Base

Seaport District

Urzikstan Cargo

Old Town

Low Town

Hadiqa Farms

Zaravan City

Zaravan Suburbs

Shahin Manor

There will be some recognizable locations on here for longtime Call of Duty players, as Countdown from COD 4, and Overwatch from Modern Warfare 3 will become playable POIs in Urzikstan.

Many players had already compared some of the pre-released screenshots of the map to having “Verdansk vibes” and both players and devs alike will be hoping for the same kind of magic and gameplay to be captured as when the game first launched back in 2020.

