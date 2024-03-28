Warzone players say Battle Royale is “dead” as devs ignore it for Resurgence

Call of Duty Warzone fans believe that the battle royale mode is “dead” compared to Resurgence as it has been ignored again for new content in Season 3.

When Season 3 for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone gets underway, the battle royale is going to undergo some big changes. The fan-favorite map Rebirth Island will be returning, there will be two new mission contracts, and things will become a bit more unified with Warzone mobile.

However, Rebirth Island’s return to the Warzone playlists will only be for the Resurgence side of things. The bog standard Battle Royale mode has, well, been ignored yet again and players aren’t too pleased by it.

“Two seasons in a row has been purely Resurgenc content. BR is dead. This game is amazing for Resurgence fans but they’re killing BR by forcing resurgence into it with all the respawn chances and giving is next too no content. Majority of players have only asked for a player count increase and we can’t even have that…,” Redditor EscortGamer opined.

“Such a shame what they’ve done to BR because it’s SOO simple to make that mode play soo much better than it does! for example: remove flares, respawn and gulag tokens, 2nd chance gualgs, and multiple self-revives and increase player count to 150… game will play a LOT better! It’s Battle Royale, not a side mode to resurgence.”

Other players quickly agreed, with some calling for the big map – Urzikstan – to get “some love” before long. “ As someone who LOVES BR, really hate the direction it’s going with Raven forcing a lot of Resurgence mechanics into a BR,” they added.

“Giving Urzikstan a player count above 100 with fewer respawn gimmicks would be good too,” another suggested. “The big map is slow and clunky to play,” another said, suggesting map changes.

Some players are pinning their hopes on Verdansk’s return as the big boost that battle royale needs. Though, we’ll have to wait and see on that front – especially as its return date hasn’t been confirmed.

