All Warzone Mobile maps & modes

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is out and here are all the battle royale and multiplayer maps and modes you can play in the handheld iteration of the popular game.

With the original Warzone being the staple battle royale for Call of Duty fans, Activision brings a handheld edition of the same after a long period of waiting in the form of Warzone Mobile. It is available on both Android and iOS and you can start playing it for free right away.

Additionally, the mobile version of Warzone has a much different map selection from the live version of Warzone, and there are also come classic CoD multiplayer maps thrown into the mix. Here’s what you need to know about Warzone Mobile’s maps & modes:

Contents

Activision Verdansk is one of the maps you can play in Warzone Mobile.

All BR maps in Warzone Mobile

At launch, these are all the battle royale maps you can play in Warzone Mobile:

Rebirth Island

Verdansk

Unlike the original Warzone where you get to play on consoles and PCs where Urzikstan is the main map, the addition of Verdansk to Warzone Mobile will surely be appreciated by the fans.

As the days go by, more maps will be added with future updates. Once that happens, we will update this page with the new maps.

All multiplayer maps in Warzone Mobile

These are all the multiplayer maps in Warzone Mobile:

Scrapyard

El Asilo

Hotel

Shoot House

Shipment

Rust (arriving on April 3)

All BR modes in Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile features two battle royale modes at launch:

Battle Royale

Resurgence

You can play both the modes Solo, in Duos, Trios, and Quads.

All multiplayer modes in Warzone Mobile

For multiplayer, these are all the modes you can play in Warzone Mobile:

Mosh Pit Team Deathmatch Domination Hardpoint Kill Confirmed

Shoot the Ship

Hardcore (will arrive later)

That’s all about maps and modes in Warzone Mobile and for more on the game, check our Warzone page for all the latest news and guide content.