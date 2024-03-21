All Warzone Mobile maps & modes

All Warzone Mobile maps & modesActivision
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is out and here are all the battle royale and multiplayer maps and modes you can play in the handheld iteration of the popular game.
With the original Warzone being the staple battle royale for Call of Duty fans, Activision brings a handheld edition of the same after a long period of waiting in the form of Warzone Mobile. It is available on both Android and iOS and you can start playing it for free right away.
Additionally, the mobile version of Warzone has a much different map selection from the live version of Warzone, and there are also come classic CoD multiplayer maps thrown into the mix. Here’s what you need to know about Warzone Mobile’s maps & modes:
Contents
All BR maps in Warzone Mobile
At launch, these are all the battle royale maps you can play in Warzone Mobile:
- Rebirth Island
- Verdansk
Unlike the original Warzone where you get to play on consoles and PCs where Urzikstan is the main map, the addition of Verdansk to Warzone Mobile will surely be appreciated by the fans.
As the days go by, more maps will be added with future updates. Once that happens, we will update this page with the new maps.
All multiplayer maps in Warzone Mobile
These are all the multiplayer maps in Warzone Mobile:
- Scrapyard
- El Asilo
- Hotel
- Shoot House
- Shipment
- Rust (arriving on April 3)
All BR modes in Warzone Mobile
Warzone Mobile features two battle royale modes at launch:
- Battle Royale
- Resurgence
You can play both the modes Solo, in Duos, Trios, and Quads.
All multiplayer modes in Warzone Mobile
For multiplayer, these are all the modes you can play in Warzone Mobile:
- Mosh Pit
- Team Deathmatch
- Domination
- Hardpoint
- Kill Confirmed
- Shoot the Ship
- Hardcore (will arrive later)
That’s all about maps and modes in Warzone Mobile and for more on the game, check our Warzone page for all the latest news and guide content.