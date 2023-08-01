Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops: How to get & rewards

With the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, players can get their hands on an exclusive clothing set via Twitch drops. So, here’s a guide on how to get Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops along with the start and end dates of the event.

Many games in recent times have celebrated their launch by giving away something to the community via Twitch drops. It’s no different for Baldur’s Gate 3 as Larian Studios has kept a special clothing set for the fans to claim.

This event starts on the day of the game‘s launch, and players will have around two weeks to claim the drop. So, with that said, here’s everything about getting its Twitch drops along with the rewards associated.

Contents

Larian Studios You need to watch streams for two hours to earn the rewards.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops: Start and end dates

Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch event starts on August 3 and ends on August 17, 2023, at 5 pm BST / 9 am PDT / 4 pm UT.

How to get Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops

To get Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops, simply:

Head over to Twitch and watch a drop-enabled stream for 2 hours. Connect your Larian Games account to Twitch. Once the timer is complete, click on the white “Claim” button from the Twitch inventory. That’s it! The items will now get credited automatically to your account.

Once done, fire up the game to start equipping the rewards on your character.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drop rewards

You’ll get the Camp Clothing Set by watching Baldur’s Gate 3 streams on Twitch. The clothing set includes four items:

Channeler’s Trunks

Chatterbox’s Tabard

Periwinkle Undergarments

Streamhopper Loafers

The items will give your character a fresh look, making them stand out from others.

