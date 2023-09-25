How long does it take to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is almost upon us, bringing players into the world of Baghdad and the life of Basim – but how long is the game? Let’s take a look and find out.

As the latest installment of the popular Assassin’s Creed series, Mirage has some large shoes to fill. The most recent addition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla adopted a more open-world design and was met with both positive and negative reviews, with many wishing the games would go back to their original design.

Now, it seems Ubisoft has taken that into consideration, displaying Assassin’s Creed Mirage as a dive back into its old style. So, before you take the dive into the nearest haystack or pile of leaves, let’s find out how long Assassin’s Creed Mirage really is.

How long is Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

According to an interview with Ubisoft Bordeaux’s lead producer Fabian Salomon, we know that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will likely take players around 20-23 hours to complete.

Salomon explained “For most players, conquering the streets of Baghdad alongside the young Basim will take about 20 to 23 hours,” but can extend to up to 30 hours of playtime for those completionists out there. Either way, while it’s not the longest Assassin’s Creed game out there, there’s still plenty of time for immersion and exploration.

There you have it, that’s how long it’ll take you to complete Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While waiting for the game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Assassin’s Creed Mirage content:

