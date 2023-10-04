How to upgrade weapons and outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has its fair share of combat and you need to be geared up at all times. Here’s a quick guide on how to upgrade your weapons and outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage, just like its predecessors consists of intensive combat. You can try to avoid it as much as possible, but occasionally, there will be that small slip that will force you to fight.
As it happens, the enemies get tougher which means you will need stronger equipment in the game from both offensive and defensive standpoints. This means upgrading both the outfit you wear as well as the weapon you use.
Here’s a guide on how to upgrade your weapons and equipment in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to upgrade weapons and outfit
Weapons and outfits can be upgraded at different places in Assassins’s Creed Mirage. These are the locations you want to visit if you want to upgrade them:
- Weapons can be upgraded at Blacksmiths
- Outfit can be upgraded at a Tailor
Blacksmiths can be located by the symbol of two blades crossed against each other. The symbol of a tailor is that of a nail surrounded by a cloth. Apart from that, you will require materials in order to upgrade either your weapon or your equipment.
Materials can be obtained while exploring or purchasing them from a trader. In any case, it is recommended that you keep upgrading both your weapons as well as your equipment.
In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, weapons and outfits have special perks that can be activated only when you upgrade them. Therefore, you gain more than just the basic damage or defensive stats. These perks have tiers and you will have to upgrade your equipment to unlock them one by one.
That’s it on how to upgrade weapons and outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. For more content on the game, check out some of our other guides at Dexerto:
