How to get all Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Favor Tokens are a brand new element in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, bringing bribing and a new currency to the game — but how do you get hold of them and what are they for? Here’s everything you need to know.

Sure, money is important in a game like Mirage, but Basim will need to get hold of a fair amount of Favor Tokens if he wants to progress and take down The Order. However, getting hold of the three different Favor Tokens can be a little tricky since they’re not as abundant as coins.

So, how do you get hold of the Merchant, Scholar, and Power Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and what are they used for? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

In effect, Tokens are a kind of currency in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They’re used to bribe anyone from the occasional guard to servants to Merchants, who will in turn give you 10% off their products.

Scholar Favor Tokens are primarily used to bribe entertainers to distract guards or can be given to certain scholars during quests.

Merchant Favor Tokens, as previously mentioned, will be used to give you discounts from most merchants around Baghdad. They’re also used as bribes in some quests, so it’s always worth having some on you.

Power Favor Tokens are mostly used for Mercenaries, Rebels, and guards. They’re used to buy services to help you sneak into a location or to get guards to look the other way. You can also use them to reduce your notoriety.

How to get Scholar, Merchant, and Power Favor Tokens in Mirage

Thankfully, whether you want a Scholar, Power, or Merchant Favor Token in Assassin’s Creed Mirage the process to acquire them is the same.

Here’s how Basim can get hold of Favor Tokens:

Pickpocket people on the streets

Completing Contracts

One major tip when looking for more Favor Tokens is to use your Eagle Vision when walking the streets of Baghdad. When someone’s holding something valuable or a Favor Token in their coin purse, the purse will glow gold instead of white.

After that, head to the Bureau and explore the Contracts board for a guaranteed Favor Token. For more on how to accept contracts, check out our guide.

So, there you have it, that’s how to get hold of all the tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While looking for your chosen token, take a look at some of our other handy Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides and content:

