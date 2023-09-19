Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements – Minimum & recommended PC specs

Ubisoft shared the system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which cover the game’s recommended and minimum PC specs.

Upon announcing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, developers vowed the new entry would mark a return to the franchise’s roots. Gone are the days of Assassin’s Creed offering a sprawling 100-hour RPG experience.

Instead, Mirage revels in the simplicity of the Altaïr and Ezio days by once more prioritizing social stealth, narrative linearity, and a much shorter runtime. Black Box-style missions from Unity have similarly made a comeback to the delight of series faithful.

The stunning visuals of the Mirage’s Middle Eastern landscapes haven’t gone unnoticed, either. But what will it take for PC players to ensure their adventure with Basim runs smoothly? Fortunately, Ubisoft has provided its PC user base with answers.

Minimum & recommended PC specs for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With AC Mirage slated for an October 5 release, Ubisoft took the time to roll out hardware configurations so PC players know what performance specs to target when playing.

An uncapped framerate and 4K visuals will prove useful for Basim’s journey through ninth-century Baghdad. Ubisoft teamed up with Intel to achieve its goals, meaning the title’s been optimized for Intel’s Arc GPUs and 13th-gen CPUs.

Like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, it appears Mirage is skipping DLSS but will support its rival – Intel’s AI-assisted XeSS Super Sampling. The following PC Features Trailer outlines what players should expect:

AC Mirage miminum requirements

PC Specifications (All require DirectX 12)

Here are the minimum requirements to run AC Mirage on PC at 1080p 60 FPS low preset:

1080p, Low Preset, 30 FPS

CPU : Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 GPU : Intel Arc A380 6GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

: Intel Arc A380 6GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB RAM : 8GB (dual-channel mode)

: 8GB (dual-channel mode) OS : Windows 10/11

: Windows 10/11 SSD Storage: 40 GB

AC Mirage recommended requirements

1080p, High Preset, 60 FPS

CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU : Intel Arc A750 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

: Intel Arc A750 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB RAM : 16GB (dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (dual-channel mode) OS : Windows 10/11

: Windows 10/11 SSD Storage: 40 GB

AC Mirage 2K requirements

1440p (2K), High Preset, 60 FPS

CPU : Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU : Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

: Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB RAM : 16GB (dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (dual-channel mode) OS : Windows 10/11

: Windows 10/11 SSD Storage: 40 GB

AC Mirage 4K requirements

2160p (4K), Ultra Preset, 60 FPS

CPU : Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU : NVIDIA GeForce 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

: NVIDIA GeForce 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB RAM : 16GB (dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (dual-channel mode) OS : Windows 10/11

: Windows 10/11 SSD Storage: 40 GB

There’s the full list of PC specs for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. For gaming-related lists and guides, check out the following hubs:

