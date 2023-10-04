Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Best skills to unlock in the early game

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is an RPG which means there are a plethora of skills that you can unlock. However, in the early game, you might be struggling to decide the best skills to go for. Here is a guide on the best skills to unlock in the early game.

Skills are an important part of your journey in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The more you play, the more skills you unlock and the stronger you become.

Article continues after ad

However, you cannot unlock skills for free as they require points which in turn take time. In fact, higher-tier skills take multiple points. Therefore, you need to decide which skills to go for in the early game so that your transition through the early-mid game becomes smooth.

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know regarding the best early game skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

UBISOFT Best early game skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Best early game skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The skills that you should be targeting in the early game of Assassin’s Creed Mirage are provided below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Skills Effects Auto-Collect Loots an enemy automatically after a stealth kill Elixir Pocket Increases the total number of Elixirs by 1 Kick Back Kick an enemy immediately after a successful parry Breakfall Roll upon jumping from a dangerous height to reduce damage taken Chain Assassination Assassinate two enemies at once, or throw a throwing knife if the second enemy is at a distance Pathfinder Enkidu highlights chests, keys and secret entrances

Thus, in terms of skills, these are the ones that will make things easy for you. This is because the early game of Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be a bit difficult since you are quite weak when it comes to frontal combat.

Most of your early game will be spent assassinating enemies with stealth and precision. In such cases, these will come in handy, much more than the others.

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide for the best early game skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements | Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Xbox Game Pass | Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Release date & more | Assassin’s Creed Mirage Preview | Is Mirage coming to the Nintendo Switch? | How long does it take to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage? | Timeline explained: Where does the prequel fit in? | Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Steam Deck?