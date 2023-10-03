Assassin’s Creed Mirage release time: When does Mirage launch in your region?

Looking to be one of the first to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Well, here’s what time it releases to ensure you can step into Baghdad as soon as possible.

The latest installment of Assassin’s Creed is here, bringing players into the magical world of Baghdad and the mystical life of Basim, who we’ve already seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game’s story follows Basim as he goes from a street urchin into The Hidden Ones and will likely show more about his godly story.

So, when does Assassin’s Creed Mirage launch and what time can you get access to its vast world? Here’s everything you need to know about Mirage’s release times.

What time does Assassin’s Creed Mirage release?

Ubisoft

If you want to be among the first to step into Baghdad and Basim’s story, you may need to stay up pretty late because Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released at 12:00 AM on October 5, 2023.

This will be the case for all regions so there’s no need to do any math regarding the time difference, all you need to do is wait until the clock strikes Midnight on Wednesday night.

So, there you have it, that’s everything about Assassin’s Creed Mirage release time. While waiting for it to download, take a look at some of our other handy Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides and content:

