Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that’s set to be released on consoles and PC — but will the game be coming to Nintendo Switch? Here’s what we know about if you can get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the hybrid device.

The latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, is arriving this October and appears to be going back to the linear roots of the series compared to the open-world approach of more recent titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The game will be coming to consoles and PC via Steam, but if you’re someone who likes to take their games on the go, you may be wondering if it’s also coming to Nintendo’s portable console.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Mirage will follow the journey of Bisam who was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately no, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not coming to Nintendo Switch – at least not at launch.

The game is set to release on PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC so you still have plenty of available options if you’re keen to experience Bisam’s story. Though it may be disappointing for Switch players to find out that it’s not coming to the portable device.

A handful of Assassin’s Creed titles have made their onto the hybrid console in recent years, including, Black Flag and The Ezio Collection, however as the previous title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hasn’t made it’s way to the platform yet, it’s unlikely we’ll see Mirage ported any time soon.

That's everything you need to know about whether or not Assassin's Creed Mirage will be available on Nintendo Switch!