All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Achievements & Trophies
Ubisoft has given Assassin’s Creed Mirage a long Achievements and Trophies list to complete. If you want to stealthily pick off each extra task, then find out what’s in store for you with the complete list right here.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has many Achievements and Trophies to signal its return. It’s been several years since AC Valhalla and Ubisoft have resurrected their famous baby. The history-exploring, era-jumping series has been dormant for a while now.
But now, Basim is the new protagonist to step into the role of an assassin. This time, players will be discovering all that 9th-century Baghdad has to offer. If your interest stretches beyond just its story, missions, and collectibles, then you may be interested in Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Trophies and Achievements.
So let’s take you through the game’s list and everything else you need to know.
How many Trophies and Achievements are in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has 51 PlayStation Trophies to earn and 50 Xbox Achievements.
Trophy and Achievement hunters will know the reason behind the 1-goal difference. However, if you aren’t as well-versed in this area of gaming, the reason PS owners get one additional Trophy is because a Platinum Trophy is awarded when every other Trophy is obtained.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All Trophies & Achievements
Here’s every Trophy and Achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as well as the unlock conditions.
- Master of His Fate: Earn Every Trophy
- The Master Thief of Anbar: Complete the Prologue
- La shay’a waqi’un mutlaq: Become an Initiate of the Hidden Ones
- The Blood of a Ghoul: Eliminate Al-Ghul
- The Blood of a Dragon: Eliminate Al-Rabisu
- The Blood of an Enchantress: Eliminate Al-Pairika
- The Blood of a Spymaster: Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar
- The Head of the Snake: Eliminate the Head of the Order
- Bal kullun mumkin: Discover Basim’s past
- Serving the Light: Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank
- Self-improvement: Unlock all skills
- Cutting Edge: Fully upgrade a weapon
- Thick Skin: Fully upgrade an outfit
- Fashion Statement: Apply dye to an outfit
- Masquerader: Obtain both disguises
- Treasure Seeker: Open a token chest
- Potion Collector: Obtain a total of 10 elixirs
- Fearless: Synchronize all viewpoints
- Bird of Prey: Tag 100 guards using Enkidu
- Explorer: Fully explore all territories
- Defender of the People: Complete 10 faction contracts
- Crossing Paths: Complete a Tale from Baghdad
- Scholar: Bring all 7 lost books to Al-Jahiz
- Riddle Me This: Obtain a treasure by solving an enigma
- Tools of the Trade: Fully upgrade all tools
- Eagle’s Eye: Kill 75 guards with throwing knives
- Headhunter: Headshot 20 guards with throwing knives
- Sleep Tight: Put 10 guards to sleep with blowdarts
- Ambush: Have 10 guards trigger traps
- Up in Smoke: Affect 20 guards with smoke bombs
- Attention Seeker: Distract 10 guards with noisemakers
- The Hands of a Thief: Pickpocket 50 people
- You Snooze, You Lose: Pickpocket a guard affected by a blowdart
- Curio Collector: Pickpocket 18 artifacts and bring them to Dervis
- Hoarder: Save up 2007 dirhams
- Dawn and Dusk: Use benches to pass time 5 times
- Patron of the Arts: Pay musicians 5 times
- Patron of Sell-Swords: Pay mercenaries 5 times
- Patron of Industry: Pay merchant groups 5 times
- Blade in the Crowd: Assassinate 10 guards while blending with the crowd
- Surprise!: Assassinate 10 guards from hiding spots
- The Shadow and the Flame: Defeat a Shakiriyya in combat
- Silencer: Destroy a Horn Bearer’s horn with a throwing knife
- Notorious: Stay at maximum notoriety for 10 minutes
- Poster Boy: At maximum notoriety, become anonymous by tearing down wanted posters
- Spread the News: Use the services of a Munadi 3 times
- Unstoppable: Kill 5 guards with one use of Assassin’s Focus
- Eagle’s Will: Survive 10 minutes in open conflict
- Gifted Escapist: Collapse 20 scaffolding structures
- A True Hidden One: Assassinate 10 guards in a row without triggering open conflict
- Street Cleaner: Hide 5 bodies in bales of hay
