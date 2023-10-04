All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Achievements & Trophies

Ubisoft has given Assassin’s Creed Mirage a long Achievements and Trophies list to complete. If you want to stealthily pick off each extra task, then find out what’s in store for you with the complete list right here.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has many Achievements and Trophies to signal its return. It’s been several years since AC Valhalla and Ubisoft have resurrected their famous baby. The history-exploring, era-jumping series has been dormant for a while now.

But now, Basim is the new protagonist to step into the role of an assassin. This time, players will be discovering all that 9th-century Baghdad has to offer. If your interest stretches beyond just its story, missions, and collectibles, then you may be interested in Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Trophies and Achievements.

So let’s take you through the game’s list and everything else you need to know.

How many Trophies and Achievements are in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has 51 PlayStation Trophies to earn and 50 Xbox Achievements.

Trophy and Achievement hunters will know the reason behind the 1-goal difference. However, if you aren’t as well-versed in this area of gaming, the reason PS owners get one additional Trophy is because a Platinum Trophy is awarded when every other Trophy is obtained.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All Trophies & Achievements

Here’s every Trophy and Achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as well as the unlock conditions.

Master of His Fate: Earn Every Trophy

Earn Every Trophy The Master Thief of Anbar: Complete the Prologue

Complete the Prologue La shay’a waqi’un mutlaq: Become an Initiate of the Hidden Ones

Become an Initiate of the Hidden Ones The Blood of a Ghoul: Eliminate Al-Ghul

Eliminate Al-Ghul The Blood of a Dragon: Eliminate Al-Rabisu

Eliminate Al-Rabisu The Blood of an Enchantress: Eliminate Al-Pairika

Eliminate Al-Pairika The Blood of a Spymaster: Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar

Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar The Head of the Snake: Eliminate the Head of the Order

Eliminate the Head of the Order Bal kullun mumkin: Discover Basim’s past

Discover Basim’s past Serving the Light: Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank

Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank Self-improvement: Unlock all skills

Unlock all skills Cutting Edge: Fully upgrade a weapon

Fully upgrade a weapon Thick Skin: Fully upgrade an outfit

Fully upgrade an outfit Fashion Statement: Apply dye to an outfit

Apply dye to an outfit Masquerader: Obtain both disguises

Obtain both disguises Treasure Seeker: Open a token chest

Open a token chest Potion Collector: Obtain a total of 10 elixirs

Obtain a total of 10 elixirs Fearless: Synchronize all viewpoints

Synchronize all viewpoints Bird of Prey: Tag 100 guards using Enkidu

Tag 100 guards using Enkidu Explorer: Fully explore all territories

Fully explore all territories Defender of the People: Complete 10 faction contracts

Complete 10 faction contracts Crossing Paths: Complete a Tale from Baghdad

Complete a Tale from Baghdad Scholar: Bring all 7 lost books to Al-Jahiz

Bring all 7 lost books to Al-Jahiz Riddle Me This: Obtain a treasure by solving an enigma

Obtain a treasure by solving an enigma Tools of the Trade: Fully upgrade all tools

Fully upgrade all tools Eagle’s Eye: Kill 75 guards with throwing knives

Kill 75 guards with throwing knives Headhunter: Headshot 20 guards with throwing knives

Headshot 20 guards with throwing knives Sleep Tight: Put 10 guards to sleep with blowdarts

Put 10 guards to sleep with blowdarts Ambush: Have 10 guards trigger traps

Have 10 guards trigger traps Up in Smoke: Affect 20 guards with smoke bombs

Affect 20 guards with smoke bombs Attention Seeker: Distract 10 guards with noisemakers

Distract 10 guards with noisemakers The Hands of a Thief: Pickpocket 50 people

Pickpocket 50 people You Snooze, You Lose: Pickpocket a guard affected by a blowdart

Pickpocket a guard affected by a blowdart Curio Collector: Pickpocket 18 artifacts and bring them to Dervis

Pickpocket 18 artifacts and bring them to Dervis Hoarder: Save up 2007 dirhams

Save up 2007 dirhams Dawn and Dusk: Use benches to pass time 5 times

Use benches to pass time 5 times Patron of the Arts: Pay musicians 5 times

Pay musicians 5 times Patron of Sell-Swords: Pay mercenaries 5 times

Pay mercenaries 5 times Patron of Industry: Pay merchant groups 5 times

Pay merchant groups 5 times Blade in the Crowd: Assassinate 10 guards while blending with the crowd

Assassinate 10 guards while blending with the crowd Surprise!: Assassinate 10 guards from hiding spots

Assassinate 10 guards from hiding spots The Shadow and the Flame: Defeat a Shakiriyya in combat

Defeat a Shakiriyya in combat Silencer: Destroy a Horn Bearer’s horn with a throwing knife

Destroy a Horn Bearer’s horn with a throwing knife Notorious: Stay at maximum notoriety for 10 minutes

Stay at maximum notoriety for 10 minutes Poster Boy: At maximum notoriety, become anonymous by tearing down wanted posters

At maximum notoriety, become anonymous by tearing down wanted posters Spread the News: Use the services of a Munadi 3 times

Use the services of a Munadi 3 times Unstoppable: Kill 5 guards with one use of Assassin’s Focus

Kill 5 guards with one use of Assassin’s Focus Eagle’s Will: Survive 10 minutes in open conflict

Survive 10 minutes in open conflict Gifted Escapist: Collapse 20 scaffolding structures

Collapse 20 scaffolding structures A True Hidden One: Assassinate 10 guards in a row without triggering open conflict

Assassinate 10 guards in a row without triggering open conflict Street Cleaner: Hide 5 bodies in bales of hay

