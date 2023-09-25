Will Assassin’s Creed Mirage have multiplayer or co-op?

Will multiplayer or co-op feature in Assassin’s Creed Mirage? It’s a great question given the history and lineage of the AC series. So let’s see if Ubisoft’s series is set to incorporate other real players into the fold.

Unbeknownst to many who maybe took a break during AC’s middle years, multipayer-based modes and gameplay have been featured before. For example, Brotherhood, and Black Flag both utilized some aspect of this social element.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage a rebirth of sorts, the question of multiplayer and co-op is coming up quite frequently. Ubisoft has heralded the iconic of the action-based, stealth-heavy as a shift to its roots. This means fewer combos and weapon-heavy gameplay with looting aspects, it’s more grounded and firmly entrenched in the fundamentals that made it so popular in the first place

With that being said, will the game dispense with multiplayer and co-op? Let’s find out.

Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage have multiplayer or co-op?

Answering the question as efficiently as possible, no, Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t have co-op, multiplayer, or any other multi-person game modes.

To their credit, Ubisoft has stuck to its guns and said that Mirage is strictly single-player-only. So, if you’re looking to assuinate other assassins, you’ll need to take to the shadows and seek your quench your bloodthirst with an older AC game.

Depending on the success of Mirage, or Ubisoft’s developmental plans, a multiplayer mode could be added in the future. We’ve seen many titles stick to their principles and then add such content later on.

Given that there’s prior when it comes to Assassin’s Creed and multiplayer, it wouldn’t be a big shock. So check back regularly to see if Ubisoft does a u-turn and announces multiplayer content.

