Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to find Qabiha’s hidden chamber in The Serpent’s Nest

One of the final quests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage requires you to take down the Serpent, the final Order member of Baghdad – but it also presents a tricky puzzle. So, here’s how to find Qabiha’s hidden chamber in Assassin’s Creeed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t exactly a puzzle game, focusing more on stealth and exploration. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a tricky puzzle or two for Basim to attempt to solve, especially as the game draws to a close.

Article continues after ad

Taking down the order is the main objective for The Hidden Ones, but that’s not always as easy as just sneaking up on them and using your hidden blade. Sometimes you need to jump through a few hoops, or in this case, place a few books.

Article continues after ad

If you’re struggling to take down Qabiha and solve that book puzzle, here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Qabiha’s hidden chamber in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Ubisoft

You’ll have to head into the Palace of the Green Dome to locate Qabiha’s hidden chamber, and then you’ll need to follow a few steps:

Article continues after ad

Get hold of at least 5 Merchant Tokens, these will be needed and it’s best you have them before. Enter the Palace by either using stealth, fighting, or using your surroundings. Head down to the lower levels until you find a bathhouse, with Qabiha’s son inside. Speak to him and he’ll tell you where she’s hiding. The door to the library she’s hiding in will be locked, so find the Servant with the key. The Servant will be just off to the left of the main entrance. Speak to him, give him his bribes, and take the key. Then head back to the library and let yourself in.

The process can feel a little long-winded, so we recommend having the Merchant Tokens already in hand, and letting the rebels into the palace to help you clear the way before exploring.

How to solve the book puzzle in Qabiha’s hidden chamber

Once inside the library, you’ll collect a series of books and one of Arib’s poems. This prompts a tricky puzzle involving the words of the poems and the covers of the books.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The poem reads as so: Rage as the ocean, I’ll sweeten your storms, scorch the desert, I’ll bathe in your heat, strike as the cobra, but plunge in my breast, soar as the dove, but alight in my nest.

Article continues after ad

Then you’re presented with four different books, each represented by a color:

Black book

Blue book

Yellow book

White book

From the far right corner round to the left, the books should be placed in this order:

Blue Yellow Black White

With that, the bookcase will open and you’ll be able to head towards Qabiha.

So, there you have it, now you’re one step closer to taking down the head of the Snake in Baghdad. While carrying on with your hunt, take a look at some of our other handy Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements | Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Xbox Game Pass | Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Release date & more | Assassin’s Creed Mirage Preview | Is Mirage coming to the Nintendo Switch? | How long does it take to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage? | Timeline explained: Where does the prequel fit in? | Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Steam Deck?