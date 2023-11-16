Assassin’s Creed Mirage free update will add New Game Plus and permadeath mode

Ubisoft has announced a free update coming to Assassin’s Creed Mirage next month, which will add some long-requested features.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage received praise when it launched in September for bringing the series back to its roots.

Basim’s story is a smaller, more focused adventure through ninth-century Baghdad. Like early Assassin’s Creed games, Mirage emphasizes stealth and story over the massive open worlds featured in games like Valhalla and Odyssey.

Now, a couple of months after its release, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is getting a free update that adds even modes and challenges to the game.

Ubisoft announced the update on the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account.

The free update, which is planned to release sometime in December, will add a long-requested feature in New Game Plus. It will also introduce a permadeath option for all difficulty levels, which is perfect for those hardcore assassins who want to raise the stakes of each moment.

Considering that Mirage is much shorter than recent Assassin’s Creed games, clocking in at 20-30 hours depending on your playstyle, New Game Plus seems like a perfect fit. It should encourage players who finished it around launch to give it another try.

What exactly Mirage’s New Game Plus will entail is unknown, with Ubisoft teasing “More details to come soon” in the announcement. It should be noted that, while Valhalla never got New Game Plus, previous games like Odyssey and Origins did.

Unfortunately for fans hoping for more Mirage, it was confirmed ahead of launch that players shouldn’t expect “DLC or extensive post-launch” content. Still, this update should help tide fans over one of the many upcoming Assassin’s Creed games like Codename Red and Jade releases.

