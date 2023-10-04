Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a system in place where you get to increase your rank in the game, which in turn corresponds to power. Here is a guide on how to increase your rank in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a fairly simple game, but it consists of a variety of small systems. Some of those systems are explained well, while others are not so apparent.

One such system that you will come across is your assassin rank. This rank you can find on the right-hand side of your character screen in the form of a medallion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know regarding ranks in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

UBISOFT Assassin’s Creed rank can be increased through story

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to increase your rank

Increasing rank in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not hard, but it does take some time. The only way you can increase your rank is by playing through the main story of the game. The ranks are mostly tied behind killing members of the Order.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The various ranks are Initiate, Apprentice, Novice, Disciple, Assassin, and Master. You will go through Initiate and Apprentice quite fast. However, reaching Novice and beyond will take time. This is because, at one point you will have to spend some time taking care of multiple smaller enemies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Regardless, you should not worry much about your rank. It will increase as you play the game. In fact, you should be focusing on your weapons, outfits, and tools a lot more than ranks in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

This concludes our guide on how to increase your rank in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements | Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Xbox Game Pass | Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Release date & more | Assassin’s Creed Mirage Preview | Is Mirage coming to the Nintendo Switch? | How long does it take to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage? | Timeline explained: Where does the prequel fit in? | Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Steam Deck?

Article continues after ad