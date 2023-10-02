How big is Assassin’s Creed Mirage? File size for PS5, Xbox & PC

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is on its way, bringing players deep into the city of Baghdad and into the lives of the legendary Assassin, Basim – but how big will the download be? Here’s everything you need to know about the Assassin’s Creed Mirage file size.

Few things are more exciting to gamers than a new title coming out, especially if it’s a game that boasts a revisit to classic Assassin’s Creed roots with new and improved elements sprinkled within. However, there is one element that can quickly stunt players’ excitement, the file size.

After all, few things are more annoying than sitting down and getting ready to play for the first time, only to find out the game hasn’t been installed because your PC or console has no space left. So, to help make sure you can play as soon as possible, here’s the file size for Assassin’s Creed Mirage on both PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

How big is Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PC, Xbox, and PS5?

Thanks to Ubisoft and the PC specs, we know that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will need at least 40 GB of storage available for the PC version, and therefore can expect a similar size for Xbox and PlayStation.

Usually, the download size for console is a little smaller than that of PC, but we recommend ensuring you have around 40 GB of space in your chosen console, just to be sure and to avoid having to quickly clear space so you can start playing.

So, there you have it, that’s how big the file size is for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While waiting for your game to download so you can head into Baghdad, take a look at some of our other handy Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides and content:

