Will Assassin’s Creed Mirage be open world?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage boasts a look-back into the traditional Assassin’s Creed game design from the beginning of the franchise – but will the game be open world? Let’s take a look and find out.

Since 2007, Assassin’s Creed games have been all over the gaming world, bringing a mixture of stealth, parkour, and a variety of exploration into historical locations, all while you work as a deadly assassin either seeking revenge or a certain artifact.

Naturally, having been out for just over 15 years, the style and design of Assassin’s Creed changed dramatically, focusing on vast exploration, ship combat, stealth, and all-out wars. So, with Mirage on its way, many players are wondering if the game will be open-world. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage open world?

Yes, as confirmed in an interview, Assassin’s Creed will be an open-world game, allowing players the chance to explore Baghdad in their own time.

However, the vastness of that map is a little smaller than the likes of Valhalla or Odyssey. As explained in our Assassin’s Creed Mirage preview, we highlighted that: “Unlike the vast open worlds of previous games, Mirage offers a tighter experience that’s more akin to Assassin’s Creed 1, 2, Unity, and Syndicate than more recent entries.”

So, while you’ll certainly be able to parkour across the city, those boundaries will be much smaller than the likes of Greece or Egypt.

That’s everything you need to know about whether Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be an open-world game or whether it’ll follow its original roots. While waiting for the game to come out, take a look at some of our other handy Assassin’s Creed Mirage content:

