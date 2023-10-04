Tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are basically gadgets that you will use to make your fights easier and create opportunities. Here is a guide on how to upgrade tools in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has variety when it comes to the gear that you use. On one side there is your outfit and your weapon that you need to upgrade at a tailor or a blacksmith. However, these are part of your general equipment in the game.

Article continues after ad

On the other end, there are the assassin tools that you cannot upgrade at the aforementioned places. These tools include smoke bombs, throwing knives, blowdart, torches, traps, and a noisemaker. These can be upgraded at a very special place which you need to unlock by playing the game for a while.

Article continues after ad

Here is a guide on how to upgrade tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

UBISOFT Tools can be upgraded at Abu Jafar in Mirage

In order to upgrade tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, follow the steps provided below:

Article continues after ad

Play through the opening section of the game. Become an Assassin and return to Baghdad. Unlock your first Assassin hideout. Speak with Abu Jafar in the hideout.

Abu Jafar will be your go-to person if you want to upgrade tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. However, he can only be found in the first Assassin hideout that you unlock. Additionally, new tools will unlock as you progress through the game.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

These tools have three tiers and you will have to upgrade them with materials that you find during exploration. Apart from that, each of the tiers is subdivided into three options which you can select. Each option presents you with an effect for your tool.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You will have to decide the kind of effect you want your tools to have depending on your playstyle.

This concludes our guide for upgrading tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements | Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Xbox Game Pass | Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Release date & more | Assassin’s Creed Mirage Preview | Is Mirage coming to the Nintendo Switch? | How long does it take to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage? | Timeline explained: Where does the prequel fit in? | Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Steam Deck?

Article continues after ad