How to accept contracts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Contracts are an integral part of your daily work in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Here is a guide on how to accept contracts in the game.

Contracts are one of the key gameplay features available to players in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You can earn money, materials, and tokens by completing contracts which in turn come handy throughout the game.

However, a question that you might have is how to accept these contracts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This is because, the game does not make it very obvious, though it is easy to figure out.

Here is all you need to know regarding contracts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

UBISOFT You can accept Assassin contracts from the board in the hideout

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to accept contracts

Contracts are fairly easy to accept, but you need to play for a bit before you can get access to them. These are the steps you need to follow before you can get access to contracts:

Play through the prologue

Become an Assassin

Return to Baghdad

Enter the Assassin Hideout

Once you are inside the assassin hideout for the first time, go through the dialogues and eventually you will be able to free roam. Once free roam starts, you will be able to accept assassin contracts from the board, right near the door from which you enter.

Assassin contracts keep getting added as you progress through the game and level up. You can click on a contract and check the rewards they offer.

From thereon, you can accept the one you want. Most contracts have an optional additional requirement.

Contracts are an easy way to farm tokens which can be used during missions in the game. Therefore, it’s better to come back to the hideout at times and finish a few contracts.

This concludes all you need to know about contracts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides for the game at Dexerto.

