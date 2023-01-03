Assassin’s Creed Netflix series: Release date prediction, plot, setting, more

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, from its possible release date to cast, plot, setting, and more.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the biggest gaming franchises of all time. Since the first game was released in 2007, the series has gone on to create new games almost every year. In October 2020, Netflix announced that they would be developing an Assassin’s Creed TV series, with a mobile game also being created by the streaming service.

However, this isn’t the first time Assassin’s Creed will be venturing into the live-action territory. In 2016, an Assassin’s Creed film was created – with actors Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard attached to the project as the film’s leads. Unfortunately, the flick was a critical and commercial failure, with any follow-up projects and sequels scrapped as a result.

Now, Ubisoft is gearing up for another attempt but this time, in the form of a live-action series – so, here are all the details we know so far about the plot, cast, and setting of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Netflix show.

Contents:

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for the Assassin’s Creed TV series – however, it’s likely it won’t arrive on Netflix until 2024 at the very earliest.

“It’s still early in development,” series producer Marc-Alexis Côté earlier said.

“But I can confirm that we are co-developing the Netflix series with Ubisoft Film & Television, Netflix, obviously, and an insanely talented showrunner, Jeb Stuart. It’s gonna be an epic, genre-bending, live-action adaptation of our video game series.”

However, the timeline of the show might be pushed back, with Collider reporting on January 2, 2023 that Stuart will no longer be helming the show. When asked about his decision to step away, the Die Hard and Vikings: Valhalla writer and showrunner had this to say.

“I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision. So I think that’s fair. I know it’s going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic and I think it’s a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides.”

Assassin’s Creed Netflix plot and setting: What is it about, and where will it take place?

So far, there are little to no details about the plot or setting of what fans should expect from the upcoming Assassin’s Creed show. However, Netflix has described the show as a “genre-bending live-action” adaptation of the popular gaming series.

The main narrative of the games often blends a modern-day setting with a historical one, with the likes of Ancient Greece, the American Revolution, and Ancient Egypt all serving as backdrops for Assassin’s Creed titles. When Netflix describes the show as “genre-bending”, this setting change-up could be what they are referring to.

Ubisoft The Assassin’s Creed franchise has visited many historical locations and time periods.

At the time of writing, it is still unknown if the TV show will follow the narrative of the game and include existing characters or tell a completely fresh and new story in the AC universe.

Assassin’s Creed Netflix cast: Who’s in it?

So far, no cast details have been announced for the Assassin’s Creed show on Netflix.

We can say this: it’s extremely unlikely Michael Fassbender, Jeremy Irons, or anyone from the 2016 movie will reprise their roles for the show.

Assassin’s Creed Netflix trailer: Is there a trailer?

There are currently no trailers, images, or leaked footage for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Assassin’s Creed – but we’ll update this space once it’s shared online.

For all the latest on the upcoming Assassin's Creed TV show, keep checking back here for Dexerto's full coverage.

