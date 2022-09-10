Ubisoft teams up with Netflix for a new Assassin’s Creed app game and TV series

Ubisoft announced it’s teaming up with Netflix to develop a new Assassin’s Creed series as well as a mobile game for the platform.

The Ubisoft Forward digital event showcased a lot of new updates for various upcoming titles, including Skull & Bones and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

However, the most substantial updates came towards the end of the presentation when Ubisoft revealed five new Assassin’s Creed titles in the works.

One of those titles came with a tease for a new Assassin’s Creed mobile game being developed for Netflix, as well as a live-action series.

Ubisoft partners with Netflix

Assassin’s Creed’s Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté showed up to give some details about Ubisoft’s upcoming collaboration with the streaming platform.

Côté confirmed that a new mobile game is in development for Netflix’s “platform.”

Unfortunately, those were the only details Côté was able to divulge about the mobile game, but it seems that it will be heavily connected to Netflix itself, likely through the use of its phone app.

Ubisoft has ventured into the mobile game territory with Assassin’s Creed before, with 2018’s mobile strategy RPG Assassin’s Creed Rebellion.

Of course, it remains to be seen what lessons the team has taken away from that foray into the mobile space.

For mobile users, skip to 1:53:35 in the video to find the relevant information.

As for the TV Show, details remain sparse about the upcoming series, but Côté revealed that the company is co-developing the series with Netflix and showrunner Jeb Stuart.

Movie buffs will likely recognize Stuart as the writer of the 1988 action blockbuster Die Hard and 1993’s The Fugitive.

Additionally, Côté said the series will be an “epic, genre-bending, live-action adaptation of [Ubisoft’s] video game series.

Despite Netflix itself revealing this live-action Assassin’s Creed series two years ago, Côté said the series is still “early in development.”

Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see what Ubisoft and Netflix have in store for the Assassin’s Creed series.