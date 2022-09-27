Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender: Cast, plot, & everything we know

A live-action remake of the classic anime, Netflix will be bringing a brand new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Avatar: The Last Airbender made history as one of the most critically-acclaimed and beloved western animated television series ever.
With its anime-influenced drawing style, cast of lovable characters, and balance of humor with serious tones, the show spawned a massive legacy including a sequel series, The Legend of Korra, and a live-action film remake (which was critically panned).
Over fifteen years after the original aired, another live-action remake is in the works, this time from Netflix. Here is everything we know so far.
Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action cast
The series protagonist and titular Avatar, Aang will be played by Gordon Cormier (The Stand). The choice has been praised for choosing an actor who is of appropriate age and of Asian descent, unlike the live-action movie.
Aang’s travel companions and friends Katara and Sokka will be played by Kiawentiio (Beans) and Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why), respectively.
The series antagonist, Prince Zuko, will be portrayed by Dallas Liu (PEN15), while his uncle General Iroh will be portrayed by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience).
Finally, Daniel Dae Kim (LOST) will appear as the ruler of the Fire Nation and Prince Zuko’s father, Fire Lord Ozai.
In addition to these main characters, Netflix has announced several additional recurring actors, with some notable names starring.
- Ken Leung (Rush Hour) as Commander Zhao
- Maria Zhang (All I Ever Wanted) as Suki
- Elizabeth Yu (Year One) as Azula
- Lim Kay Siu (Anna and the King) as Gyatso
- Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Princess Yue
- A Martinez (Cowboy Bebop) as Pakku
- Irene Bedard (The Stand) as Tagoda
- Joel Oulette (Trickster) as Hahn
- Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu) as Avatar Kyoshi
- Nathaniel Arcand (Heartland) as Chief Arnook
- Tamlyn Tomita (Cobra Kai) as Yukari
- Casey Camp-Horinek (Barking Water) as Gran Gran
- Meegwun Fairbrother (Burden of Truth) as Avatar Kuruk
- Arden Cho (Partner Track) as June
- Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) as King Bumi
- Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest) as the Mechanist
- Lucian-River Chauhan (Encounter) as Teo
- James Sie (Stillwater) as the Cabbage Merchant
- Momona Tamada (Secret Headquarters) as Ty Lee
- Thalia Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Mai
- Ruy Iskandar (Yes Day) as Lt. Jee
- Hiro Kanagawa (Altered Carbon) as Fire Lord Sozin
- C.S. Lee (Dexter) as Avatar Roku
- François Chau (The Expanse) as The Grate Sage
- Ryan Mah (The Good Doctor) as Lt. Dang
- George Takei (Star Trek) as Koh
- Randall Duk Kim (Kung Fu Panda) as Wan Shi Tong
Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender plot
Not much is known about how much of the original anime will be adapted by the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, or how strict the adaptation will be.
The original series takes place in a world where certain people can bend one of the four classical elements—water, earth, fire, or air. Only the Avatar is capable of bending all four of the elements, and thus maintains the balance of the world and nature to bring peace.
After disappearing for years, Aang returns as the Avatar faced with a world under the rule of the Fire Nation. His new companions Katara and Sokka help guide Aang on his quest to master all four elements while pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko.