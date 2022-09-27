Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender: Cast, plot, & everything we know

A live-action remake of the classic anime, Netflix will be bringing a brand new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender made history as one of the most critically-acclaimed and beloved western animated television series ever.

With its anime-influenced drawing style, cast of lovable characters, and balance of humor with serious tones, the show spawned a massive legacy including a sequel series, The Legend of Korra, and a live-action film remake (which was critically panned).

Over fifteen years after the original aired, another live-action remake is in the works, this time from Netflix. Here is everything we know so far.

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action cast

The series protagonist and titular Avatar, Aang will be played by Gordon Cormier (The Stand). The choice has been praised for choosing an actor who is of appropriate age and of Asian descent, unlike the live-action movie.

Aang’s travel companions and friends Katara and Sokka will be played by Kiawentiio (Beans) and Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why), respectively.

The series antagonist, Prince Zuko, will be portrayed by Dallas Liu (PEN15), while his uncle General Iroh will be portrayed by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience).

YouTube: Avatar: The Last Airbender Gordon Cormier will play the live-action Aang in the Netflix series.

Finally, Daniel Dae Kim (LOST) will appear as the ruler of the Fire Nation and Prince Zuko’s father, Fire Lord Ozai.

In addition to these main characters, Netflix has announced several additional recurring actors, with some notable names starring.

Ken Leung (Rush Hour) as Commander Zhao

Maria Zhang (All I Ever Wanted) as Suki

Elizabeth Yu (Year One) as Azula

Lim Kay Siu (Anna and the King) as Gyatso

Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Princess Yue

A Martinez (Cowboy Bebop) as Pakku

Irene Bedard (The Stand) as Tagoda

Joel Oulette (Trickster) as Hahn

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu) as Avatar Kyoshi

Nathaniel Arcand (Heartland) as Chief Arnook

Tamlyn Tomita (Cobra Kai) as Yukari

Casey Camp-Horinek (Barking Water) as Gran Gran

Meegwun Fairbrother (Burden of Truth) as Avatar Kuruk

Arden Cho (Partner Track) as June

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) as King Bumi

Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest) as the Mechanist

Lucian-River Chauhan (Encounter) as Teo

James Sie (Stillwater) as the Cabbage Merchant

Momona Tamada (Secret Headquarters) as Ty Lee

Thalia Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Mai

Ruy Iskandar (Yes Day) as Lt. Jee

Hiro Kanagawa (Altered Carbon) as Fire Lord Sozin

C.S. Lee (Dexter) as Avatar Roku

François Chau (The Expanse) as The Grate Sage

Ryan Mah (The Good Doctor) as Lt. Dang

George Takei (Star Trek) as Koh

Randall Duk Kim (Kung Fu Panda) as Wan Shi Tong

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender plot

Not much is known about how much of the original anime will be adapted by the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, or how strict the adaptation will be.

The original series takes place in a world where certain people can bend one of the four classical elements—water, earth, fire, or air. Only the Avatar is capable of bending all four of the elements, and thus maintains the balance of the world and nature to bring peace.

After disappearing for years, Aang returns as the Avatar faced with a world under the rule of the Fire Nation. His new companions Katara and Sokka help guide Aang on his quest to master all four elements while pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko.