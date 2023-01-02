Lockwood and Co: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Here’s everything we know about new Netflix show Lockwood and Co., from release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

New Netflix series Lockwood and Co. is based on the Young Adult novel of the same name by Jonathan Stroud.

Joe Cornish – director of Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would be King – adapts the story, which revolves around a trio of supernatural investigators.

The show drops at the end of this month, so here’s everything we know about Lockwood and Co. in advance of its January release.

Lockwood and Co. premieres on Netflix on January 27, 2023.

The show consists of eight episodes which, as per the Netflix release strategy, will all drop on that same day.

Lockwood and Co. trailer – is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Season 1 of Lockwood and Co. You can watch that “Official Teaser” below.

The trailer is essentially a single scene, which has definite Ghostbuster vibes, plus a dash of Harry Potter.

Lockwood and Co. cast: Who stars in the BBC show?

Here’s the official cast list, along with details of who they are playing and how they fit into the show.

Ruby Stokes plays Lucy Carlyle

Lucy (16) is an agent at Lockwood & Co. From the moment she’s born, Lucy is possessed with an exceptional talent for listening. She is impulsive, principled, and stubborn. After she’s unjustly blamed for the deaths of her colleagues, Lucy flees her small town in the North of England and travels to London in search of a better life.

After every other door is shut in her face, she finds herself at tiny start-up agency Lockwood & Co, where she’s instantly beguiled by the charismatic Anthony Lockwood and irked by his unconventional friend and colleague, George Karim. At times overwhelmed by the depth of her psychic talent, Lucy must grapple with the responsibility that comes with being uniquely gifted in a world that desperately needs her abilities.

Cameron Chapman plays Anthony Lockwood

Lockwood (18) is the founder and owner of Lockwood & Co, the only agency in London run without adult supervision. Enigmatic, passionate, and rebellious, Lockwood’s external bravura masks a deep vulnerability that comes from his traumatic past.

He’s the ultimate showman and raconteur, and an exceptional agent with laser-keen psychic sight. Lockwood gives the illusion of emotional proximity while keeping everyone at a safe distance. With George and Lucy by his side, he is utterly convinced they are destined for greatness.

Ali Hadji-Heshmati plays George Karim

George (17) is Chief Researcher at Lockwood & Co. A genius and free-thinker, unburdened by the need to conform, George is happiest marching to the beat of his own drum. Fiercely intelligent, wry, eccentric, and open-minded, George acts as both a field agent with a talent for touch, and Lockwood & Co’s unrivalled researcher, ensuring the company have the edge when tracking down and facing psychic disturbances.

George doesn’t keep many close friends, but once he trusts you, he’s loyal to a fault. He’s fascinated by ‘The Problem’ and obsessed with trying to understand its origins.

Ivanno Jeremiah plays Inspector Barnes

Barnes is a Senior Inspector for DEPRAC — the government organisation assigned with tackling The Problem and overseeing the country’s psychical agencies.

Barnes is an outsider who has fought hard for his position. He has a tough, acerbic, no-nonsense exterior which belies how deeply he feels for the young agents that fall under his command.

Jack Bandeira plays Quill Kipps

Kipps is a Team Leader for Fittes — the country’s most elite psychical agency. His job is to oversee a team of teenage agents and guide them through nightly supernatural investigations.

Arrogant and officious, Kipps relishes his position of authority and experience. Kipps is locked in a bitter rivalry with Anthony Lockwood and takes any opportunity to assert his superiority.

Luke Treadaway plays The Golden Blade

The Golden Blade is a mysterious, nameless mercenary who specialises in the dark arts of high-risk, high-reward covert operations.

Handsome, erudite, and terrifyingly deft in physical combat, the Blade is a ruthless villain who operates under the radar.

Morven Christie plays Penelope Fittes

Penelope is the Head of Fittes Agency, the psychical agency founded in 1972 by her mother, Marissa Fittes. Poised, benevolent and self-possessed, Penelope is a household name who commands utmost respect.

In a society consumed with the fallout of The Problem, Penelope is at the apex of power, wealth, and influence. As the daughter of the person who first discovered The Problem, and who pioneered the techniques still used by agents to this day, Penelope wants to continue her mother’s legacy and ensure that Fittes remains the country’s leading agency.

Hayley Konadu plays Flo Bones

Flo is a former agent who now ekes out a living on the mud flats of the Thames as a relic hunter. She was an exceptional agent, until she was profoundly traumatised on a job, causing her to quit and drop out of conventional society.

Flo is wary and disillusioned with a ghost-fighting system that chews young people up and spits them out. Highly perceptive, eccentric, and recalcitrant, Flo is Lockwood’s oldest friend, the two of them having been there for one another in their darkest days. With her connections to Problem-stricken London’s underworld, Flo is a secret weapon and confidante for our heroes at Lockwood & Co.

Rhianna Dorris plays Kat Goodwin

Kat is an agent for Fittes, working under Quill Kipps. Sharp-tongued, confident, and supercilious, Kat is an incredibly talented listener able to hear the bygone echoes of a ghost’s psychic trauma.

Kat becomes a de facto rival for Lucy, a fellow listener. Pitched against one another on active investigations, Kat constantly tries to prove her technical superiority over Lucy.

Paddy Holland plays Bobby Vernon

Bobby is an agent and researcher for Fittes, working under Quill Kipps. Bookish, precocious, and snide, Bobby is a voracious academic who scours Fittes’ archives and databases to give his team an upper hand on investigations.

As a fellow researcher, Bobby is a de facto rival for George, his counterpart at Lockwood & Co. Often going head-to-head on competitive investigations, Bobby relishes any opportunity to attempt to outsmart George in a battle of wits.

Lockwood and Co. plot: What is the Netflix show about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Lockwood and Co.

In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.

That’s everything we know about Lockwood and Co. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV hubs below:

