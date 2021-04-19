When is Apex Legends Mobile coming out? Release date, beta, iOS, Android - Dexerto

Apex Legends Mobile is coming to smartphones. Respawn has announced that a beta is being launched for a touchscreen-compatible version of the popular battle royale title soon. Here’s everything you need to know.

As modern-day smartphones continue to improve, mobile gaming is becoming more viable and many of the top developers have been focused on creating versions of their game for those on portable devices.

Some games have made the leap to mobile early, with the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the Call of Duty franchise seeing massive success. Now, Apex Legends is next in store for the same treatment.

Apex Legends Mobile release date

In October 2019, EA revealed that a mobile version of Apex Legends was targeted for a release in the 2022 fiscal year – which begins in October 2021. This release window has since been adjusted, however.

The mobile port of Apex Legends is now set to release in the third quarter of 2021. Which lines up the mobile release anywhere from the beginning of July to the end of September, but there will be chances to play even before that, given you live in a certain area.

On April 19, Respawn announced that the first regional beta tests for the mobile game would be starting later on in the month, with closed betas taking place for a “few thousand players” in India and the Philippines to start things off.

Then, the beta will “roll out to more regions and players around the world in the months ahead.”

How to register for Apex Legends Mobile beta

The first tests begin “Spring 2021”, and will only be available on Android devices. Respawn said: “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions, and implement iOS support. When we’re ready to go broader, we’ll launch a page that allows you to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about the betas.”

Who is developing Apex Legends Mobile?

Respawn Entertainment are taking a hands-on approach when it comes to development of the mobile version, according to Apex game director Chad Grenier.

“We’ve built a dedicated team here at Respawn filled with experts in mobile game development to lead the creation of Apex Legends Mobile,” Grenier said. “But it’s a collaborative effort with our established Apex Legends team and other partners.”

According to a previous report from IGN India, Tencent is part of the development. Having ported Call of Duty to handheld devices, the Chinese company already has a wealth of experience in the field.

Will Apex Legends be on iPhone and Android?

During the first round of beta testing, Apex Legends Mobile will only be available on Android devices, but Grenier said that as testing expanded and the approached a full release, iOS support will also be getting added.

“The first of these [betas] begins Spring 2021, and will only be available on Android devices,” the Apex director wrote. “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions, and implement iOS support.”

Will Apex Legends Mobile feature cross-play?

This is one we already have a solid answer on, and that is no, Apex Legends Mobile won’t be cross-compatible with PC or console, so you’re guaranteed to only be playing against other mobile players.

Respawn says “Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone.”

Most mobile games are often kept separate from their PC and console counterparts, with the notable exception of Fortnite, and given the different amount of power a phone and a gaming rig/console have, it does make some sense when it comes to a quick-moving game like Apex.

Is Apex Legends Mobile free?

Yes, Apex Legends Mobile is totally free-to-play, just like the PC and console versions.

But, as expected, there will be paid for cosmetic items, although Respawn reassures players that it will “never include paid items that grant a gameplay advantage”

Apex Legends Mobile will also feature its own Battle Passes, complete with exclusive collectible cosmetics and unlockable items that are unique from the ones we know and love in the PC and console versions of the game.

Given we’re still months out from the release, these plans could always change as development continues. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with the latest information as Apex Legends Mobile draws near.