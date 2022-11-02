When is Apex Legends Season 16? Start date, Season 15 end date, more

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Apex Legends Season 15 is well underway, but it’s never too soon to look ahead at what’s coming next. Here’s everything we know about when Eclipse will wrap up, and when Season 16 will begin.

Apex Legends Season 15 has kicked off and the community is getting stuck into all of the new content that arrived with Eclipse.

Whether it’s the brand-new Legend Catalyst, the Broken Moon map, or the sticker cosmetics for healing items, it’s safe to say Respawn has knocked it out of the park with the latest major update.

However, a lot of the community has already shifted their focus to the next seasonal patch, and have begun speculating on what the devs have in the pipeline.

So, let’s check out everything we know about Apex Legends Season 16 and when we can expect it to go live.

Contents

When does Apex Legends Season 16 start?

Respawn Entertainment Seasonal updates arrive in Apex Legends every three months.

Apex Legends Eclipse launched on November 1, 2022, alongside a new seasonal battle pass. This reward track comes with a countdown timer in days showing how long the season is scheduled to last.

According to the battle pass, Apex Legends Season 15 will end on February 14, 2023, which aligns with Respawn’s typical three-month gap between content drops.

Keep in mind, Season 16 could arrive a few days before or after this date, but it at least gives us a good indication of when the major update will arrive.

Respawn Entertainment

As Season 15 of Apex Legends has just launched, it’s impossible to know what new features will be arriving in Season 16.

However, over the next three months, dataminers will be hard at work attempting to find any clues or hints, so we’ll be sure to update this article if there’s any news on Season 16.

