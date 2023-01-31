Apex Legends Mobile shutting down in “painful” decision

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down on May 1, 2023, after launching in early 2022.

The developer put out a statement about the decision on January 31, 2023, calling it “painful.”

The company said that players will not get refunds for in-game purchases on the mobile platform and that the decision will not impact the console or PC versions of the Battle Royale game.

In-app purchases have been disabled for the game and it has been removed from game stores.

Respawn explains why Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down

The developer further explained that the content for Apex Legends Mobile was not up to their standards in terms of quality and quantity, which led to the company discontinuing the title.

Apex Legends Mobile launched on May 22, 2023, and saw decent success, making $7 million in revenue in its first month available, according to mobilegamer.biz. But, the mobile port of the popular game declined in revenue as time went on, bringing in $3.5 million in December, according to the report.

The game grossed about $40 million in total before Respawn announced its shuttering.

The developer announced on January 5 that the fourth season was delayed due to bugs and other issues. The third season, Underworld, began in November. The mobile title won the game of the year award from Apple and Google in 202

Unable to meet the demand for new content, and the upkeep of a third port, Respawn seems to have closed the book on the mobile game.

Respawn said in their statement that the company may return to the mobile platform in the future.

“Respawn and the Apex Legends team remain excited about mobile as a platform and look forward to new opportunities to serve players there in the future,” the statement said.