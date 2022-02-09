When is Apex Legends Season 13? Start date, Season 12 end date, more

Apex Legends Season 12 is in full swing, but it’s never too soon to look ahead at what’s coming next. Here’s everything we know about when Defiance will wrap up, and when Season 13 will begin.

Defiance has arrived in Apex Legends and so far, the community is enjoying all of the new additions Respawn has added.

Whether it’s the major Olympus map changes, the Rebel Warlord Mad Maggie, or the 9v9 Control mode, Respawn certainly hasn’t held back in Season 12.

However, a lot of the community are beginning to shift their focus to the next seasonal update, and have begun speculating on what Respawn has in the pipeline.

So, let’s check out everything we know about Apex Legends Season 13 and when we can expect it to go live.

When does Apex Legends Season 13 start?

Apex Legends Defiance launched on February 8, and as always, alongside it came the Seasonal Battle Pass. This reward track comes with a countdown timer in days showing how the season is scheduled to last.

Based on this, Season 13 of Apex Legends should arrive on May 9 or May 10, 2022.

Keep in mind, Season 13 could arrive a few days before or after this date, but it at least tells us to expect the new Legend, Battle Pass, and content all to drop in early-mid May.

What is coming in Apex Legends Season 13?

As Season 12 has only just been released, it’s impossible to know what the devs have planned for Season 13. Despite this, as we move closer to the next major update, it’s likely leakers and dataminers will slowly start uncovering more and more information.

So, for the time being, it’s just a case of waiting for an official announcement or any leaks to surface ahead of May. Rest assured, we’ll update this article as soon as any new information is revealed on Season 13.