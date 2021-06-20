How to tap strafe in Apex Legends: Get better movement with handy feature

Apex Legends is a game of inches, and sometimes, simple but effective techniques like the tap strafe can make the difference in a clutch gunfight. Here’s a quick guide on how to do it.

The tap strafe technique in Apex Legends allows you to make sharper movements and harder turns than normal side-jumps. It uses a combination of air-strafing and bunny hopping, so knowing how to do them first is crucial.

The premise behind the technique is simple. Each time the move forward key is pressed and released, it slightly changes the direction of your momentum. Doing it multiple times in quick succession can result in a full 180-degree turn, which is incredibly useful in fights.

Here’s a quick guide on how to perform the tap strafe. Keep in mind that it does not work on consoles since it requires a keyboard.

How to tap strafe in Apex Legends

First, you’ll want to bind the Move Forward command to the mouse scroll wheel up or down. This will help make the tap strafe easier to perform.

Perform a slide jump by pressing shift, control, and space at the right time and hold one of your strafe keys depending on which direction you want to go. A will go left, and D will go right. At the peak of the jump, flick the mouse wheel scroll up or down while holding the strafe key without moving the mouse. If you do it right, you’ll notice a diagonal pull in the direction you’re facing. Once you’ve got that part down pat, move the mouse in the direction of the pull while spamming the mouse scroll and holding the strafe button, and you’ll have successfully performed the tap strafe.

That’s all there is to it. Naturally, it will take a bit of practice to master because the timing is crucial. But after a bit of trial and error, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a tap strafe god.

Techniques like this can often be the difference in Apex Legends. So, if you’re looking for another way to improve your skills and increase your chances of winning, add this one to your arsenal and see how you go!