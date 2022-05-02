Aceu calls for “busted” Valkyrie to be nerfed in Apex Legends

Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has claimed Valkyrie has an “overloaded” kit and needs to be nerfed.

Since arriving in Apex Legends back in Season 9, Valkyrie has been a fan-favorite character thanks to her high-flying kit and Titanfall roots.

Despite this, it’s only recently that she’s become a top-tier Legend, and that’s reflected in her impressive pick rate which currently sits at 9%.

With an Ultimate that can reposition an entire squad, a Tactical that disrupts large groups of enemies, and a Passive that’s perfect for locating opponents, it’s easy to see why she’s such a strong Legend.

Well, according to aceu, it’s about time Valkyrie’s “busted” and “overloaded” kit received a nerf, as he doesn’t find it fun to play against.

Aceu thinks Valkyrie’s “overloaded” kit needs to be nerfed

During his April 29 stream, aceu decided to share his opinion on Valkyrie, and it’s safe to say the streamer isn’t a fan of the Winged Avenger.

Calling for her to be removed from the game, it’s obvious aceu wasn’t pleased that the Valk from the previous match had flown above his squad’s Gibraltar bubble in the middle of a gunfight.

“Remove Valk bro, if there’s one character I hate it’s Valkyrie,” he said. “F**k that character, I can’t stand her”.

Shortly after, aceu elaborated on why he dislikes Valk, calling out her kit as “overloaded” and “busted”.

Not only that, he believes that she has the best Passive in Apex as it allows her to track down enemies while using her Ultimate and take to the skies in any gunfight.

This makes her extremely difficult to pin down and keep track of while taking on an enemy squad, especially with her Missile Swarm also providing her with AoE disruption.

“She has such an overloaded kit it’s actually ridiculous, arguably the most busted Passive in the game”.

With Season 13 on the horizon, it’ll be interesting to see if Respawn makes any changes to Valk’s kit. The Winged Avenger’s pick rate has sky-rocketed in Defiance, making her a staple addition to the majority of meta team comps.

However, with Wraith, Octane, Bloodhound, and Pathfinder all sitting above her in terms of popularity, Valkyrie may sneak through the major patch with no changes at all.