Jujutsu Kaisen: Where is Yuta during Shibuya Incident?

The situation in Shibuya has taken a turn for the worse, but Yuta is nowhere to be seen in Jujutsu Kaisen. Here’s why he isn’t helping out the sorcerers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 currently features the brutal Shibuya Incident arc, as the situation worsens with every episode. If Gojo getting sealed wasn’t bad enough, the recent episode features Sukuna vs Jogo, which ends up destroying a large part of Shibuya.

The fight with Dagon has proven that all those present in Shibuya, even the strongest ones, are no match against the terrifying villains. Gojo was the only one who could’ve defeated them all, who got sealed even before the fight began.

The only hope now is Yuta, who is also a special-grade sorcerer, but he is nowhere in sight. Yuta only appeared in the prequel movie and has yet to make his appearance in the current timeline. Delve deeper to find out where Yuta Okkutsu is during the nightmare of the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Where is Yuta Okkutsu in Jujutsu Kaisen during the Shibuya Incident?

While the sorcerers were living their worst nightmare in the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta Okkotsu was training in Africa with Miguel. Miguel was one of the curse users during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, which Geto started.

Gojo defeated Miguel, who was the strongest among Geto’s group of curse users. He even destroyed Miguel’s Black Rope and forced him to train Yuta in Africa. After the Fearsome Womb arc, Megumi briefly mentioned that Yuta was overseas but didn’t explain everything.

Gojo knows that Yuta has the potential to even surpass him, so he does everything he can to help him achieve that level. The Shibuya Incident ends around midnight, and Yuta arrives at 1:30 am. The Shibuya Incident arc in the manga wraps up in chapter 136. However, the young Sorcerer will debut in Itadori’s Examination arc in chapter 137.

Therefore, Yuta doesn’t have any role in the Shibuya arc. However, it’s still possible that Season 2 will end with Yuta appearing before the higher-ups and making a Binding Vow to kill Yuji Itadori. He will be one of the main characters in the series starting Season 3.

