Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Major details fans missed in Episode 5

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 wraps up Gojo’s Past arc as the series prepares to debut the Shibuya Incident arc. Here are a few details fans missed in the recent episode.

The recent episode features the tragic ending of Gojo’s Past arc as the strongest duo in Jujutsu Kaisen become enemies. The arc starts on a happy note, only to become more and more dark as time passes.

Gojo and Geto deal with the tragedy of Riko’s death differently. The model student, Suguru Geto, walks down the path of evil and betrays the Jujutsu society. In contrast, the troublemaker Satoru Gojo becomes an instructor and starts nurturing the new generation of sorcerers.

The series will now feature the Shibuya Incident arc for the rest of Season 2. However, as the flashback arc ends on a tragic note, there are some of the major details in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 that fans may have missed out on.

The scene of Gojo’s fist bleeding wasn’t in the manga

Gojo and Geto were always fighting over different opinions. However, Gojo still greatly respected Geto and his world views. Suddenly losing his moral compass only a year after the tragedy was more than Gojo could handle. He was not expecting a person like Geto to go berserk and kill an entire village suddenly.

After learning about his transgressions, Gojo clenched his fists so tightly that they started bleeding. This scene wasn’t in the manga, but adding it to the anime is ingenious. It gives a clear idea about Gojo’s frustration and helplessness. At that moment, Gojo realized that simply being the strongest wouldn’t help him at all. He cannot save everyone, especially those who don’t want to be saved at all.

Gojo regretted not being there Geto

Gojo blames himself for Riko’s death since he lost to Toji. Therefore, he trained relentlessly after the incident to become the “strongest sorcerer alive truly.” However, when Gojo was dealing with the trauma in his own way, Geto constantly struggled to keep his sanity.

Gojo noticed something was wrong with his best friend but didn’t consider it to be that serious. In the end, Geto betrayed everyone in the worst way possible, and Gojo was left stranded alone. He was so surprised by the village massacre incident that he clenched his fists until they bled. Not being there for Geto became Gojo’s life-long regret.

Yuki unintentionally gave Geto the final push to go berserk

The recent episode introduces one more special-grade Sorcerer, Yuki Tsukumo. She has an unconventional way of living and doesn’t seem to respect the higher-ups, much like Gojo. Yuki meets Geto and talks about her intentions to rid the world of curses. Unlike the Jujutsu society that focuses on dealing with the immediate cause and keeps sacrificing Sorcerers, Yuki wants to deal with the root cause.

However, her idea sounds good in theory but is difficult to execute. After talking to her, Geto comes up with the idea of killing all non-Sorcerers, which is actually an easy way out. However, Sorcerers are very few in number, and Geto’s plan is nothing more than committing genocide. Yuki may have intended to talk some sense to Geto, who was drowning in despair. Unfortunately, her good intentions gave Geto the final push he needed.

Geto envied Gojo’s unparalleled strength

Geto and Gojo always used to say, “We’re the strongest.” However, it doesn’t take long before Geto finds the gap in their power grows larger and larger. After a year of training, Gojo finally shows what it means to be the strongest.

On the other hand, Geto was amazed by the difference in their strengths. During their confrontation in Shinjuku, he found Gojo’s reasoning to be absurd. He couldn’t understand why Gojo would try to convince him of something being impossible, which the latter could easily achieve. Geto realized that if he had Gojo’s strength, he might not have become what he is today. Maybe that’s why he began to envy Gojo’s unparalleled strength before leaving him.

