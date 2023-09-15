Jujutsu Kaisen is only one episode away from its biggest tragedy ever

As the fight between Gojo and the curses begins, the series comes closer to the moment fans have been dreading. Here’s a look at how Jujutsu Kaisen will feature its biggest tragedy in the next episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 picks up the momentum in the recent episode as the tragedy of Shibuya draws near. The plan is set in motion, and the villains are ready to plunge the country into chaos. Shibuya will soon become a war zone as the sorcerers become unable to protect the civilians and even themselves.

Article continues after ad

No other incident in the entire series has been so gruesome. The casualties are phenomenal, regardless of whether they are civilians or sorcerers. The recent episode features Gojo single-handedly fighting Jogo, Hanami, and even Choso, each having the rank of special grade.

Article continues after ad

The Shibuya Incident centers around the outcome of this particular battle. The sorcerers are on standby, and they will only interfere if something happens to Gojo. Delve deeper to find out how Jujutsu Kaisen’s next episode will begin its biggest tragedy ever. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Article continues after ad

Gojo will get sealed in the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen

Crunchyroll

As the strongest sorcerer alive, Gojo had to carry on the burden of the entire Jujutsu society on his own. As long as he was on the battlefield, no one would interfere. However, considering his unimaginable power, everything would work out in his favor. But his luck runs out when he encounters the “ghost” of his deceased best friend, Suguru Geto.

Article continues after ad

Gojo’s Six Eyes reveals that the person is Geto, someone he killed himself. However, deep inside, he knows that Geto would never have such an evil presence. The revelation of a cursed spirit named Kenjaku occupying Geto’s body was the biggest plot twist in the series.

Article continues after ad

Taking advantage of Gojo’s shock, Kenjaku successfully seals him inside the Prison Realm. All this will play out in Episode 9 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Gojo losing the fight means the other sorcerers must join hands and defeat the villains. Hence, the real tragedy begins after Gojo gets sealed.

One by one, people start losing. Gojo’s students face the most difficult battles of their lives as the adults are unable to protect them. Despite not having enough experience, they have to risk everything to stop the world from collapsing. To make matters worse, even the higher-ups will take advantage of the situation and openly go against Yuji and Yaga.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As the pillar of the Jujutsu world, Gojo’s absence triggered a set of events that led to the situation in Shibuya and everything else that followed. The world never recovered from the damage. For fans, it took more than three years to see their beloved character again. However, Gojo was sealed in the manga for only twenty days, but that was enough for the villains. Gojo is now back with Hana Kurusu’s help.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.