Jujutsu Kaisen: The Shibuya Incident arc explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wraps up Gojo’s Past arc as it sets the stage for the Shibuya Incident arc. Here’s what will happen in the upcoming arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 concludes its first cour with its recent episode. As the flashback arc ends on a tragic note, the series prepares to debut the Shibuya Incident arc, which will finally continue the main storyline.

The arc is going to be more intense than ever as it will feature the villains finally executing their plans. As the truth about Geto’s death comes to light, Gojo will find himself in trouble with the villains.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover the entire Shibuya Incident arc in 18 episodes, which will debut on 31 August 2023. Here’s a look at what will happen in the series’ most intense arc so far.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The Shibuya Incident arc – What to expect?

When the attack on Jujutsu school happened in the Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event, Gojo feared someone working alongside curse users and curses. Sadly, his doubts turn out to be true when Kokichi Muta (Mechamaru) is revealed to be working with Mahito. He made a Binding Vow to get a healthy body from Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration in exchange for some information.

Although Mechamaru fought with Mahito later on, he ended up dying as soon as his body was recovered. On the day of the incident, Kenjaku will successfully seals Gojo inside the Prison Realm. Jogo and Hanami already manage to corner Gojo in a crowded area where the Sorcerer cannot freely use his techniques.

Meanwhile, Kenjaku (who has possessed Geto’s body) appears in front of Gojo, completely catching him off guard. After that, all the sorcerers gather together to rescue Gojo, but the onslaught of curses makes it difficult for them to carry out the plans.

Furthermore, Toji will also make a brief comeback as a séance corpse. He will encounter Megumi, and the latter isn’t able to recognize his father. Toji will destroy himself before he loses control and hurts Megumi. Jogo will use the chaos as an opportunity to feed ten Sukuna’s fingers to Yuji, making a total count of fifteen.

As a result, Sukuna awakens inside Yuji’s body and wreaks havoc. The Shibuya Incident arc will feature some of the greatest fights in the entire series. Fans will also witness a lot of deaths. Click here to find out who dies in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

