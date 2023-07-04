One Piece: The origins of devil fruit explained

One Piece has introduced dozens of devil fruits that grant powers to whoever consumes them. However, the anime has yet to explain how those fruits were created in the first place.

One Piece, a timeless shonen classic, features many characters, each with their own special skills and traits. The main sources of power in the world are Haki or devil fruit. While Haki is achieved by vigorous training, the power of a devil fruit can be easily acquired by simply consuming it.

There are three major types of devil fruits; Paramecia, Logia, and Zoan. Among the Zoan type, there are also sub-categories such as Ancient Zoan and Mythical Zoan. Regardless of what type of devil fruit it is, each one of them is unique.

Although the anime has yet to explore the origins of devil fruit, the manga has already solved the puzzle. Delve deeper to find out how a devil fruit is created in the world of One Piece.

A Devil Fruit in One Piece is manifested by desire and imagination

Dr Vegapunk is the most genius character in the entire world. He is the only person to have successfully created the formula for making artificial devil fruits. He used the Lineage Factors of pre-existing users to replicate their powers. One example could be seen in Momonosuke’s fruit, which is a replica of Kaido’s “Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu.”

The artificial version is nearly perfect, except that it’s a pink dragon instead of a blue one. This is why the perfectionist Vegapunk considers it a failure. Nonetheless, since he is able to create artificial fruits, he has also figured out the origins of the real ones.

After witnessing Luffy’s Gear 5 in One Piece manga, Vegapunk explains his theory of the devil fruits being manifestations of the desires to see how different paths of evolution can play out. These powers are born out of limitless permutations of imagination. Therefore, each one of these powers showcases a different possibility for the future of humanity.

