Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale hints towards major death

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season 2 finale made several shocking revelations – and one of them hinted at a major death, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen snatched away some of our favorite characters by killing them brutally. On top of that, the anime series broke the hearts of millions of fans when Gojo was sealed.

It also featured the anticipated entry of the potent sorcerer, Yuta Okkotsu. While every fan was happy to see him, they got worried when he returned to Japan and suddenly announced something that no one saw coming.

Yuta’s true intentions are still not known but we can surely expect him to be in full action in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale sets the stage for major death

Many things happened in the final episode of JJK Season 2. Pseudo-Geto eats Mahito and we see the return of Yuta Okkotsu, who is appointed as the executioner of our hero Yuji Itadori. The boy’s fate was decided on the day when he consumed Sukuna’s first cursed finger. However, thanks to Gojo, we got to see Yuji develop as a character, and none of the fans wanted him to get executed.

The story of JJK commenced when Yuji ate the rotten finger of the king of curses and became his vessel. In Season 1, we see the evil entity taking over Yuji’s body a couple of times, but Sukuna is never in full control. However, the second season featured Sukuna in complete control, and he caused massive destruction using Yuji’s body. So, the main protagonist of the show has become a major threat to the world and the JJK society needs to keep everything aside and focus on keeping humankind safe from every danger.

In the finale, we saw Gojo, Yaga, and Yuji Itadori on the hit list of Jujutsu sorcerers. The strongest sorcerer Gojo always helped everyone without worrying about the consequences – but now, he is falsely accused of betraying the JJK society. As per the orders from the higher-ups, Gojo must be left in the Prison Realm forever and anyone who tries to unseal him will be punished as well. Yaga was sentenced to death and Yuta Okkotsu was chosen to execute Yuji Itadori.

Will Yuta kill Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen?

No! Yuta won’t harm Yuji in any way, and he never intended to do that.

Yuta knew that Gojo didn’t want anything bad to happen to his students, and after his sealing, the higher-ups would go after Yuji. So, Yuta took the mission to kill Yuji to prevent anyone else from becoming his executioner. That way, he’ll be able to protect Yuji from being executed. So, in a sense, Yuta is deceiving the higher-ups and only working to fill Gojo’s shoes.

