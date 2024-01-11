One Piece Episode 1090: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Episode 1090 will feature the Straw Hats in a dangerous situation – so here are the release date, time, and spoilers.

One Piece made its highly-anticipated Egghead arc debut, and it’s already off to an intense start. The world is in chaos, with the balance of power changing so dramatically. To make matters worse, the mysterious ruler, Imu, has obliterated the Lulusia Kingdom.

Sabo, who is suspected of assassinating Nefertari Cobra, barely manages to contact the headquarters of the Revolutionary Army. He also tells them about someone sitting on the Empty Throne. However, Imu blows up the Lulusia Kingdom to bits the second after, leaving the fate of Luffy’s brother unknown.

One Piece’s latest episode also features Sabo’s glimpse as the light falls on his face before the Lulusia Kingdom is destroyed. The episode then shifts its attention to Luffy and his crew, who rescue someone from drowning. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1090.

One Piece Episode 1090 will be released on January 14 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

6:00pm PT

8:00pm Central Time

9:00pm Eastern Time Zone

2:00am UK

6:30am India Standard Time

10:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1090 spoilers and preview

Crunchyroll

The Straw Hats barely find themselves in trouble as a mysterious sea monster attacks them. On the other hand, Tashigi is looking after the children from the Punk Hazard arc who the Straw Hats rescued. The children are under medication, and Mocha remarks that they’ve shrunk.

On the other hand, Helmeppo and other SWORD members of Hibari are requesting Rear Admiral Prince Grus to join them in the rescue mission. Naturally, Prince Grus has his concerns, considering how dangerous Hachinosu, the headquarters of the Blackbeard Pirates, is.

Luffy’s crew is now taking shelter on a strange island. Bonney asks him about the strange look in his wanted poster. Luffy says that’s the form he takes when he’s free. Bonney later reveals that they’re on a government island, Egghead. Vegapunk’s research lab is based here, and the island itself is believed to be 500 years ahead in terms of technology.

As the Straw Hats ponder over their next move, a mysterious girl comes out of a giant robot and calls herself Dr. Vegapunk.

Here’s a look at the preview of One Piece Episode 1090:

