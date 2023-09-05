One Piece Episode 1075: Release date & spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature Luffy using his most powerful attack so far. Here are the release date and major spoilers for One Piece Episode 1075.

As the battle between Kaido and Luffy intensifies, Gear 5 episodes near its conclusion. Luffy vs. Kaido is unarguably the best fight the series has ever shown. The recent episode also features a new opening theme with stellar animation.

Fans see Momo’s resolve as he remembers his mother’s final words as well as her sacrifice. The heart-breaking scene features the moment when Oden castle is on fire, and Toki prepares to send her son and the others to the future using her devil fruit abilities.

Finally, Luffy plans to punch through Onigashima. As the young pirate prepares for his most powerful attack so far, he trusts Momo. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1075.

Here’s a look at the preview:

One Piece Episode 1075 will release on September 10 at 9:30 am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

One Piece Episode 1075 spoilers

One Piece Episode 1075 is titled “20 Years Worth of Prayers! Take Back Wano Country.” Despite Luffy’s faith in him, Momo still hesitates to move Onigashima out of the way. Kaido mocks Luffy, saying that Wano’s hero (Oden) burned to death 20 years ago. Since then, Wano has been a lawless land as it awaits its savior.

The rest of the fighters continue to struggle as Oden’s retainers relive the nightmare of 20 years ago. They remember how they were not only unable to save Oden but also ran away from there to protect his family. The flashback will also feature several Daimyo, one of which bears a striking resemblance to Zoro. Shimotsuki Ushimaru happens to be Zoro’s great uncle.

This explains Zoro’s origins, as he belongs to a noble clan of Wano. The flashback continues as it features the downfall of the flourishing land of Wano as the people live through hell under Orochi’s and Kaido’s tyranny.

Finally, the flashback ends with the current Fire Festival, where one of the paper lanterns has a child’s wish written: “Please make Orochi disappear.” Their wishes come true as Luffy launches an attack named “Bajrang Gun” – an attack so powerful that it takes down the King of the Beasts, the most powerful Yonko.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

